2 interior decorators die from toluene poisoning in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two interior decorators were found dead in an apartment in Taipei’s Neihu District, with authorities suspecting toluene inhalation associated with using industrial strength glue to be the cause of death on Tuesday evening (Jan. 2).

Toluene is a main component of many adhesives and glues used for interior decoration. In a confined space, toluene can become volatile or vaporize, causing inhalation poisoning. Occupations such as construction, interior decoration, and cleaning are high-risk groups for poisoning, per UDN.

The two interior decorators, a 27-year-old male named Lin (林) and a 24-year-old named Chiang (江), could not be reached after visiting the apartment they were commissioned to decorate early Tuesday morning (Jan. 2). This led to suspicion from their wife and girlfriend, who later visited the apartment late Tuesday night.

When they entered the apartment, they did not see Lin or Chiang, but after following the sound of the ringtones from their phones, the two were discovered without vital signs under an Ottoman bed.

A call was immediately made to the police. A preliminary investigation revealed that the deaths were caused by inadvertent inhalation of toluene during the decoration process, potentially during the assembly of the Ottoman bed.

Taipei Veterans General Hospital Department of Occupational Medicine and Clinical Toxicology Director Yang Chen-chang (楊振昌) says toluene poisoning is quite common as his department treats an average of 10 cases every year.

Yang said toluene first causes the brain to become excitable and later inhibits brain function. The inhibitory reaction after inhalation can result in coma or unconsciousness.

If toluene is used for interior decoration and workers begin to feel dizzy, the first and most important step is to leave the site as soon as possible. After leaving the scene, if the condition continues to worsen, one should seek medical treatment immediately.