Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 3) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 4).

Of the six People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

In addition, three Chinese balloons crossed the median line on Wednesday heading northeast in the Taiwan Strait.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 19 Chinese military aircraft and 13 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of one out of six PLA aircraft and Chinese balloons. (MND image)