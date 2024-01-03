Taiwan plans tourism service centers in India, Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Administration plans to set up tourism service centers in India and Indonesia this year to help achieve the country’s goal of attracting 12 million visitors in 2024, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 3).

Over the past year, Taiwan welcomed an estimated 6.4 million visitors, compared to 11 million per year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Its target for 2024 is 12 million.

The Tourism Administration revealed its plans for the coming year in a response to a promise by opposition Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) that 18 million travelers would visit Taiwan if he won the Jan. 13 election.

The number of visitors from Southeast Asia had already reached 90% of pre-COVID levels, the Tourism Administration said. Promotional campaigns were also designed to double the number of Californian and Muslim visitors, per CNA.

Events during the year, ranging from the Lantern Festival to cycling, hot springs, and summer holidays, are also designed to attract travelers from overseas. Tour operators from Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, had been invited to take part in forum discussions that would lead to more visitors from those countries, officials said.