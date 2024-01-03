Quantum Cryptography Market Demand, Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Overview, and Forecast 2032 | CAGR of 19.8%

Global Quantum Cryptography Market is valued at approximately USD 111.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Quantum cryptography is a field of study and technology that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to provide secure communication between two parties. It aims to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of information exchanged over a communication channel. The market growth is driven by key factors including increasing government funding for cybersecurity, surging demand for next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies and evolving next-generation wireless network technologies.

Additionally, the rising concerns about cyberattacks in the digitalization era are further contributing to market expansion around the world. Quantum cryptography has the potential to give higher security assurances than conventional cryptographic techniques, making it a suitable choice for companies and governments to improve data security. According to the report of Israel21c in 2021, cyber-attacks have increased to around 225% in the past three years from 2018 to 2021. In 2021, nearly 85% of cyber-attacks were carried out remotely, and 40% of attacks targeted back-end servers.

Additionally, in 2021, about 54.1% of attacks took place by Black Hat hackers which is up from 49% in 2020. It includes 38% data/privacy breaches, 27% car theft /break-ins, and 20% control system attacks. Thus, these aforementioned factors are fueling the growth of the Quantum Cryptography Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the spur in demand for security solutions across industry verticals, as well as the increasing need for integrated solutions present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the unavailability of skilled professionals and the high implementation cost are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Quantum Cryptography Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the growing cybersecurity funding, high demand for next-generation security resolutions for cloud and IoT technologies, the evolution of wireless network technologies, and multiple partnerships and collaborations to promote and develop apprenticeship programs. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years. rising incidents of cyber-attacks with acceleration in digitalization, supportive government regulations for data security, growing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as emerging Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solutions are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

QuintessenceLabs. (Australia)

Quside Technologies (Spain)

MagiQ Technologies (U.S.)

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Japan)

QNu Labs Private Limited. (India)

KETS QUANTUM SECURITY LTD. (U.K.)

LuxQuanta Technologies S.L. (Spain)

Quantum Xchange. (U.S.)

ID Quantique (Switzerland)

Qrypt (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Amazon Web Services launched two quantum computing skill-development programs in India. The company is working with educational institutions and learning platforms to integrate Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service, into the courses.

In May 2021, QNu Labs announced the introduction of a QRNG chip and QKD system with a range beyond 100 km. With this launch, the company is focusing on expanding its market presence in India.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Quantum Key Distribution

Quantum Random Number Generation

Others

By Security Type:

Application Security

Network Security

By Industry:

BFSI

Cloud & Datacentre

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

