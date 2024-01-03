Smart Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Demand, and Forecast 2032 |CAGR of 23.80%

Global Smart Infrastructure Market is valued at approximately USD 119.03 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.80% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Smart infrastructure refers to the integration of advanced technologies and digital connectivity into traditional infrastructure systems to enhance their efficiency, sustainability, and overall functionality. The goal of smart infrastructure is to use data and technology to make cities and other built environments more intelligent, responsive, and user-friendly. This approach helps to address various challenges faced by modern urban areas, such as population growth, resource management, and environmental concerns. The Smart Infrastructure market is expanding because of factors such as the rising implementation of telecommunication networks, increasing focus on sustainability & switching to green energy resources.

Telecommunication networks play a crucial role in enabling the connectivity and communication required for smart infrastructure. The implementation of telecommunication networks provides the connectivity, data transmission, and communication capabilities necessary for the growth and development of smart infrastructure. It enables the integration of diverse systems, enhances efficiency, and unlocks the potential for innovative applications in areas such as transportation, energy, water management, and public services. Thus, the rising implementation of telecommunication networks is driving market growth. For instance, In May 2021, Mavenir collaborated with Cisco Systems and National Telecom Public Company Limited (NTI) to develop the networks of the future using cloud-native, open architecture software, making Ban Chang the first fully operational 5G-based smart city in Thailand. Also, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is developing clean energy strategies for the year 2022-2026, and putting distribution networks, smart grids, and other things into place that are significantly reducing carbon emissions. Such initiatives are driving market growth. In addition, increasing technological advancement in smart grid technology and rising government investment are creating new opportunities for market growth. However, cyber security threats and privacy concerns over telecommunication technology hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Infrastructure Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to factors such as the increasing adoption of new technologies and solutions, rising government initiatives by promoting the adoption of green energy technologies, and rising development of new norms and policies in the region. Whereas, Europe is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to factors such as rising government investment in the development of smart communication networks, rising implementation of smart technologies and surging urbanization in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machine Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

General Electric Company (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Cityzenith joined the Digital Twin Consortium by creating the SmartWorldOS software platform. This platform creates virtual representations of structures, towns, and other infrastructure to detect, monitor, and optimize carbon emissions while reducing environmental harm.

In May 2021, Roco Group, the global leader in bathroom design, production, and commercialization, and Schneider Electric reached an agreement to develop a roadmap for decarbonization. The agreement is divided into three stages: The Roco Group would define the vision and examine the current situation in the first phase. The Roco Group plant would be examined by Schneider Electric during the second phase to establish commitments for energy reduction and build a sustainable energy-producing unit. The organisations plan to advance the digitization of their internal processes and improve energy management in the final phase.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Smart Grid

Smart Water Network

Intelligent Transportation Network

Intelligent Buildings

Others

By End-user:

Utility

Transport

Communications

The Built Environment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The provided market research objective centers on conducting a thorough analysis of a particular market. Here’s a breakdown of the outlined research objectives:

Assessing and Predicting Market Size:

Evaluate the present market size and utilize historical data and trends to predict future growth.

Understanding growth potential and opportunities within the market.

Categorizing and Predicting Global Market Segments:

Classify the market by product, material, application, and region.

Forecast growth and size for each segment, enhancing segmentation comprehension.

Identifying Market Drivers and Challenges:

Recognize factors stimulating market growth and obstacles hindering it.

Utilize this understanding to seize opportunities and strategize for challenges.

Analyzing Competitive Developments:

Study competitive dynamics by analyzing mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Gain insights into strategic moves made by key market players.

Conducting Pricing Analysis:

Examine pricing strategies, trends, variations, and customer price sensitivity.

Aid market players in formulating effective pricing strategies.

Profiling Leading Market Players:

Analyze key players’ business strategies, financial performance, portfolios, and market presence.

Benchmark against industry leaders to understand the competitive landscape

