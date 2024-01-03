Smart Labels Market Outlook, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Size, and Forecast 2032 | CAGR of 15.80%

Global Smart Labels Market is valued at approximately USD 10.42 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.80% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Smart labels are tags with information about the product that can be printed or affixed to the packing material. Smart labels also employ printed paper, plastic, or fabric labels that have a unique intelligent inlay technology added to them so they get digitally record and transmit more information than is printed on the physical label. The Smart Labels market is expanding because of factors such as the rising e-commerce industry, the increase in adoption in the packaging industry.

The increasing popularity of online shopping and the rapid growth of e-commerce businesses have led to higher consumer expectations for efficient and transparent product delivery. Smart labels play a crucial role in meeting these demands by providing real-time tracking and monitoring of products throughout the supply chain. They enable businesses to manage inventory more effectively, optimize shipping processes, and provide customers with accurate delivery information, ultimately improving the overall customer experience. According to the International Trade Administration, in the year 2019, the global sales from the e-commerce industry stood at USD 3354 billion which increased to USD 5424 billion in the year 2022 and it is projected to reach USD 6388 billion by year 2024. Thus, the rising e-commerce industry is driving market growth. In addition, the rising adoption of Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology, the increasing adoption of RFID technology in the retail industry and rising initiatives for the development of smart tags is creating new opportunities for market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns hamper the growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Labels Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to factors such as the increasing number of retail stores, the rising e-commerce industry, and increasing technological advancement in label technology. Whereas, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth owing to factors such as rising manufacturing industries, increasing retail stores, and rising e-commerce industry in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Muehlbauer Holding AG Zebra Technologies Corp.

CGL Industries Inc.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Graphic Label, Inc.

Alien Technology Pvt Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Thin Film Technology Corp.

Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2023, CCL Industries Inc. announced the acquisition eAgile Inc. A vital part of CCL Label’s Healthcare & Specialty division, the new company would bring RFID expertise to the entire company. In addition, privately held Alert in Denmark offers exclusive anti-theft goods to European retailers in addition to Checkpoint’s merchandise availability solutions (MAS) product lines.

In February 2023, Danavation Technologies Corp., based in North America, stated that it has been awarded fresh contracts for four further installations of innovative digital smart labels. Since the beginning of 2023, the company has installed digital smart labels in ten recent retail sites in Canada and the US.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Application, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

RFID

Electronic Article Surveillance Label

Sensing Label

Dynamic Display Label

By Application:

Retail Inventory

Perishable Goods

By End User:

Retail

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The provided market research objective centers on conducting a thorough analysis of a particular market. Here’s a breakdown of the outlined research objectives:

Assessing and Predicting Market Size:

Evaluate the present market size and utilize historical data and trends to predict future growth.

Understanding growth potential and opportunities within the market.

Categorizing and Predicting Global Market Segments:

Classify the market by product, material, application, and region.

Forecast growth and size for each segment, enhancing segmentation comprehension.

Identifying Market Drivers and Challenges:

Recognize factors stimulating market growth and obstacles hindering it.

Utilize this understanding to seize opportunities and strategize for challenges.

Analyzing Competitive Developments:

Study competitive dynamics by analyzing mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Gain insights into strategic moves made by key market players.

Conducting Pricing Analysis:

Examine pricing strategies, trends, variations, and customer price sensitivity.

Aid market players in formulating effective pricing strategies.

Profiling Leading Market Players:

Analyze key players’ business strategies, financial performance, portfolios, and market presence.

Benchmark against industry leaders to understand the competitive landscape

