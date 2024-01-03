Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Latest Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2032

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market is valued approximately at USD 5.69 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Advanced Persistent Threat protection refers to a set of security measures and strategies aimed at detecting, mitigating, and preventing sophisticated and persistent cyber threats. APTs, which stand for Advanced Persistent Threats, epitomize meticulously crafted and generously resourced assaults directed by adept adversaries, including entities like nation-state operatives or coordinated factions of cybercriminals. The Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market is expanding because of factors such as rising number of data security breaches and growing adoption of AI and ML based security solutions. Its importance has progressively increased during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8176

According to Statista, in 2023, more than 6 million data records were exposed worldwide through data breaches. Since the first quarter of 2020, the highest number of exposed data records was detected nearly 125 million data sets. Furthermore in 2022, approximately 104.8 million compromised accounts were traced back to Russia, establishing it as the nation with the highest tally of exposed accounts during that particular year. China ranked second, with over 34 million accounts breached, while the United States with 23.5 million breached accounts respectively. Another important factor drives the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market is increasing adoption of AI and ML based security solutions. Machine Learning algorithms are capable of analyzing massive volumes of threat intelligence data in order to uncover patterns, correlations, and indicators of APT activity.

AI-powered systems are capable of recognizing possible cyber-attacks by analyzing and contextualizing threat intelligence inputs. In addition, as per Statista, the AI in cyber security was worth over USD 10 billion in 2020 and was estimated to reach up to USD 46.3 billion by 2027. Moreover, growing adoption of enterprise mobility and rising number of online shopping activities is anticipated to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated to Advanced Persistent Threat Protection and technical complexity stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing adoption of servers, desktops, and mobile devices, and rising in the BYOD trend. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising government initiatives to support cybersecurity compliance to protect data from potential threats.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Broadcom, Inc.

VMware Inc

Kaspersky Labs

CyberArk Software Ltd.

McAfee, LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro Inc

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8176

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2023, Cisco Security Cloud is a new, powerful generative AI technology from Cisco. It will use large language models (LLMs) throughout its Collaboration and Security portfolios to assist organisations increase employee productivity and simplicity. Cisco Security Cloud will address issues by allowing security and IT administrators to design granular security rules and analyse how to best deploy them across various areas of their security infrastructure using a generative AI Policy Assistant.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Software, Services, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Vertical, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)

Threat Intelligence Platform

Others

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Others

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8176

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The provided market research objective centers on conducting a thorough analysis of a particular market. Here’s a breakdown of the outlined research objectives:

Assessing and Predicting Market Size:

Evaluate the present market size and utilize historical data and trends to predict future growth.

Understanding growth potential and opportunities within the market.

Categorizing and Predicting Global Market Segments:

Classify the market by product, material, application, and region.

Forecast growth and size for each segment, enhancing segmentation comprehension.

Identifying Market Drivers and Challenges:

Recognize factors stimulating market growth and obstacles hindering it.

Utilize this understanding to seize opportunities and strategize for challenges.

Analyzing Competitive Developments:

Study competitive dynamics by analyzing mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Gain insights into strategic moves made by key market players.

Conducting Pricing Analysis:

Examine pricing strategies, trends, variations, and customer price sensitivity.

Aid market players in formulating effective pricing strategies.

Profiling Leading Market Players:

Analyze key players’ business strategies, financial performance, portfolios, and market presence.

Benchmark against industry leaders to understand the competitive landscape

Request Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8176

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com