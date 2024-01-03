Cloud VPN Market Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Global Cloud VPN Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Cloud VPN, or Cloud Virtual Private Network, is a technology that enables secure and encrypted communication over the internet or a network through a cloud-based infrastructure. It provides users with a way to establish a private and secure connection to a remote network or server, regardless of their physical location. The Cloud VPN market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing adoption of secure VPN networks and the rising number of connected devices. Cloud VPN eliminates the need for hardware by leveraging cloud computing resources to create and manage VPN connections. This allows users with an access to resources, data, or services from a remote location through direct link to the same local network. As a result, the demand for Cloud VPN has progressively increased in the international market during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Cloud VPNs offer the advantage of scalability, allowing organizations to easily accommodate a growing number of users and devices without the need for significant hardware investments. The cloud-based nature of these networks enables efficient resource allocation and expansion. According to Statista, in 2022, the global virtual private network (VPN) market amounted to USD 44.6 billion. Furthermore, in 2022, approximately 40% of internet users in the UAE utilized virtual private networks for at least some online activity, followed by India with 39%. Over 27% of internet users globally used a virtual private network. Another important factor that drives the Cloud VPN market is the increasing number of connected devices. Connected devices often need to access cloud-based applications, services, and data repositories. Cloud VPNs provide a secure conduit for these devices to connect to resources, facilitating seamless and protected data exchange.

In addition, as per Statista, in 2023, it is expected that the global number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices would nearly double, rising from 15.1 billion in 2020 to 29 billion by 2030. According to the research, China will have the highest concentration of IoT devices by 2030, exceedingly nearly 8 billion gadgets designed for consumer usage. Moreover, rising awareness about cloud platforms and increasing technological advancement in Cloud VPN are anticipated to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, the dearth of technical skills and risk associated with data breaches is going to impede overall market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Cloud VPN Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of key market players and the growing adoption of cloud platforms and rising IT spending on business software and communication services in the region. The region’s dominant performance is anticipated to propel the overall demand for Cloud VPNs. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing number of enterprises in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC

Cohesive Networks, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Array Networks, Inc.

NCP Engineering GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Singtel Telecommunications Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Robustel Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, FedRAMP accreditation has been granted to an enlarged range of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, making more cloud services available to customers in the civilian, defence, and intelligence communities. The newly approved services include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Network Visualizer, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Golden Gate, Java Management Service, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Vulnerability Scanning Service, Oracle Cloud Advisor; VPN Connect; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Bastion, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Integration, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Logging Analytics.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Services

By Connectivity Type

Site-to-Site

Remote Access

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

