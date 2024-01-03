Enterprise Collaboration Market Share, Growth Statistics, Size, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Enterprise collaboration refers to the process of individuals within an organization working together to achieve common goals and objectives through various tools and technologies. It involves the sharing of information, ideas, and resources among employees, departments, and even external partners to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and foster innovation. The Enterprise Collaboration market is expanding because of factors such as the rising number of SMEs and the growing adoption of cloud. Successful enterprise collaboration initiatives often require strong leadership support, a collaborative mindset among employees, and a well-defined strategy for implementing and integrating collaboration tools across the organization. As a result, the demand for Enterprise Collaboration has progressively increased in the international market during the forecast period 2023-2030.

SMEs often operate in niche markets or focus on specific industries, bringing unique perspectives and expertise to the table. When collaborating with larger enterprises, their specialized knowledge can lead to innovative solutions and insights that might not have been considered otherwise. According to Statista, there were estimated to be approximately 332.99 million SMEs worldwide in 2021. Furthermore, the continent with the most SMEs was Asia having 186.1 million in 2021.

Another important factor that drives the Enterprise Collaboration market is the increasing adoption of the cloud. Cloud-based collaboration tools often include communication features such as instant messaging, video conferencing, and team chat, fostering real-time and direct communication among team members. In addition, as per Statista, in 2021, the global cloud applications market accounts for USD 133.6 billion and is expected to reach up to USD 168.6 billion by 2025. Moreover, the rising trend of remote work and increasing usage of smartphones are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, data privacy concern and the technical complexity of enterprise collaboration is going to impede overall market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Enterprise Collaboration Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of key market players and the increasing adoption of enterprise collaboration solutions and services in the region. The region’s dominant performance is anticipated to propel the overall demand for Enterprise Collaboration solutions. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, owing to factors such as government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Salesforce, Inc

Citrix Systems, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Meta Platforms, Inc

Adobe Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

VMware, Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2023, Cisco and NTT Ltd., a global provider of IT infrastructure and services, collaborated to accelerate Private 5G adoption in the Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, and public sectors. NTT and Cisco want to present technologies and managed services that enables enterprise clients to successfully implement Private 5G and achieve improved business outcomes. The companies intend to speed up edge connectivity by combining NTT’s first-to-market Managed Private 5G solution with Intel hardware, allowing Cisco and NTT clients to effortlessly incorporate private 5G into their existing LAN/WAN/Cloud infrastructure.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Solution

Service

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By End Users

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

