Production Monitoring Market Overview, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2032

Global Production Monitoring Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Production monitoring refers to the practice of tracking and overseeing various aspects of the manufacturing process to ensure efficiency, quality, and compliance with set standards. It involves the real-time or near-real-time collection, analysis, and visualization of data related to production activities, equipment performance, resource utilization, and product quality. The Production Monitoring market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption of industrial automation and the growing number of SMEs. The goal of production monitoring is to provide insights that help optimize production processes, reduce downtime, improve product quality, and enhance overall operational efficiency. As a result, the demand for Production Monitoring has progressively increased in the international market during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Automation allows for the continuous collection of real-time data from various sensors, machines, and equipment on the factory floor. This data is crucial for understanding the current state of production, identifying bottlenecks, and detecting any deviations from desired performance levels. According to Statista, in 2020, the global industrial automation market achieved a valuation of approximately USD 175 billion. Projections indicate that this market is poised for a steady expansion, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of roughly 9% through 2025 and forecasted to scale up to approximately USD 265 billion by 2025. Furthermore, global Cloud-based industrial automation software accounts for roughly USD 21.24 billion in 2023. Another important factor that drives the Production Monitoring market is the increasing number of SMEs. SMEs often constitute a significant portion of the manufacturing sector.

Their presence contributes to a diverse manufacturing landscape, which can involve a wide range of industries, products, and processes. This diversity influences the complexity and variety of production monitoring needs. In addition, as per Statista, the global count of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) accounts for 332.99 million in 2021. Among the continents, Asia stood out as the region with the highest concentration of SMEs. Moreover, rising government expenditure on manufacturing and information technology infrastructure and comprehensive transformation of an economy, are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, higher cost associated with Production Monitoring and a lack of skilled workforce is going to impede overall market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Production Monitoring Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the adoption of digitalization in manufacturing and the adoption of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, manufacturers are keen to adopt new advanced technologies for their production process in the region. The region’s dominant performance is anticipated to propel the overall demand for Production Monitoring. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing government expenditure on manufacturing and IT infrastructure and increasing manufacturing facilities due to the inexpensive workforce in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hitachi Ltd

Infosys Limited

Tesar S.r.l

Schlumberger Limited

Emerson Electric Co

ORDINAL Software – Groupe CODRA

Capgemini SE

Rockwell Automation Inc

Oracle Corporation

Siemens AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Hitachi Energy India’s third facility has launched in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The 5,000-square-meter plant service customers in the power utilities, industries, renewable energy, and rail segments. Through its latest factory in Bengaluru, it plans to increase the capacity of its existing power quality products from 10,000 to 22,000 MVAR. The new factory more than doubles the existing capacity to manufacture innovative capacitor units, banks, and power electronic compensators for low, medium, and high voltage systems used in power utilities, industries, renewables, and transportation. The company anticipates hiring 300-400 people directly at its facilities and additionally offering indirect jobs to local suppliers along the industrial value chain.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Business Process Optimization

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Emergency and Incident Management

Automation and Control Management

By Organization Size

Large Organization

Small & Medium Organization

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Automotive

Energy & Power

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The provided market research objective centers on conducting a thorough analysis of a particular market. Here’s a breakdown of the outlined research objectives:

Assessing and Predicting Market Size:

Evaluate the present market size and utilize historical data and trends to predict future growth.

Understanding growth potential and opportunities within the market.

Categorizing and Predicting Global Market Segments:

Classify the market by product, material, application, and region.

Forecast growth and size for each segment, enhancing segmentation comprehension.

Identifying Market Drivers and Challenges:

Recognize factors stimulating market growth and obstacles hindering it.

Utilize this understanding to seize opportunities and strategize for challenges.

Analyzing Competitive Developments:

Study competitive dynamics by analyzing mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Gain insights into strategic moves made by key market players.

Conducting Pricing Analysis:

Examine pricing strategies, trends, variations, and customer price sensitivity.

Aid market players in formulating effective pricing strategies.

Profiling Leading Market Players:

Analyze key players’ business strategies, financial performance, portfolios, and market presence.

Benchmark against industry leaders to understand the competitive landscape

