SIP Trunking Services Market Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size and Forecast 2032 |CAGR of 10.7%

Cloud platforms offer on-demand scalability, allowing businesses to quickly adjust their SIP trunking capacity based on changing communication needs. This is particularly beneficial for businesses with fluctuating call volumes or those experiencing growth. According to Statista,
In 2021, the global market for cloud applications was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and projected to reach a value of USD 168.6 billion by 2025. Furthermore, in 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) held the dominant position in the cloud infrastructure services sector, commanding a significant 32% share of the overall market, followed by Microsoft Azure secured the second spot with a 23% market share, while Google Cloud claimed a 10% market share. Collectively, these three leading cloud service providers accounts 65% of the total expenditure during the same period. Another important factor that drives the SIP Trunking Services market is the increasing demand for Unified Communications-as-a-Service. UCaaS often includes voice services as part of its offering. SIP trunking plays a pivotal role in enabling voice communication within UCaaS platforms.
The key regions considered for the Global SIP Trunking Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to an increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and SIP trunking services in large enterprises in the region. The region’s dominant performance is anticipated to propel the overall demand for SIP Trunking Services. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for cloud-based SIP or VoIP and expansion of the small and medium enterprises sector in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
CenturyLink, Inc
AT&T Corporation
GTT Communications, Inc
Net2Phone, Inc
Mitel Networks Corporation
British Telecommunications plc
Colt Technology Services Group Limited
Fusion Connect, Inc
IntelePeer Cloud Communications LLC
Bandwidth Inc
In July 2023, Nuacom and DIDWW announced an expanded strategic relationship. DIDWW, a global telecom operator, provides enterprises and telecom carriers with high-quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking services. Furthermore, Nuacom’s extensive collaboration with DIDWW allows the supplier of Cloud Phone Systems to use not only DIDWW’s two-way Voice and SMS services and also their sophisticated outbound SIP trunking solution. DIDWW VoIP services provide outstanding audio quality, almost unlimited call capacity with adjustable SIP trunk settings, and the greatest degree of service reliability via a private, worldwide IP network. This combination of features provides organisations with a dependable and effective communication option.
Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
Segments Covered: Organization Size, End User, Region
Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
By Organization Size
Small Businesses
Mid-sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
Verticals
Wholesale
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The provided market research objective centers on conducting a thorough analysis of a particular market. Here’s a breakdown of the outlined research objectives:
Assessing and Predicting Market Size:
- Evaluate the present market size and utilize historical data and trends to predict future growth.
- Understanding growth potential and opportunities within the market.
Categorizing and Predicting Global Market Segments:
- Classify the market by product, material, application, and region.
- Forecast growth and size for each segment, enhancing segmentation comprehension.
Identifying Market Drivers and Challenges:
- Recognize factors stimulating market growth and obstacles hindering it.
- Utilize this understanding to seize opportunities and strategize for challenges.
Analyzing Competitive Developments:
- Study competitive dynamics by analyzing mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.
- Gain insights into strategic moves made by key market players.
Conducting Pricing Analysis:
- Examine pricing strategies, trends, variations, and customer price sensitivity.
- Aid market players in formulating effective pricing strategies.
Profiling Leading Market Players:
- Analyze key players’ business strategies, financial performance, portfolios, and market presence.
- Benchmark against industry leaders to understand the competitive landscape
Request Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8171
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://reportocean.com