Biometric System Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers and Forecast 2032

Global Biometric System Market is valued at approximately USD 30.77 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A biometric system is a digital technique of verification in which human personal features are utilised to verify or validate a person’s identity. To authenticate the system, this technology analyses people’s unique biometric traits such as fingerprints, faces, iris, voice, and vain patterns. These features immediately identify or validate the individual. Biometric scanning offers an extra layer of protection to system authentication. The key factor driving the growth of the biometric system market is the increased usage of biometric technology in consumer electronics for identification and authentication applications. The increased attention of governments on avoiding bogus beneficiary entries and improving governance through biometrics accelerates the market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of biometric technology in automotive applications to improve safety and security and increase in crime incidences has a further impact on the industry.

Moreover, the biometric system is widely used in consumer electronics for identification and authentication applications. Thus, the growing consumer electronic industry is anticipated to support the market growth. According to Statista, in 2019, the consumer electronics market was valued USD 951.91 billion; in 2022 the market reached USD 987.16 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 1052.96 billion by 2025. Additionally, the increasing usage of multi-factor authentication in the BFSI, automotive, and consumer electronics industries, is presenting attractive opportunities throughout the projection period. However, heavy initial investment of Biometric Devices stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Biometric System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to increased demand for biometric system solutions in the information and technology industries. Also, rising adoption of biometric software systems for tracking staff attendance, identification validation, or authentication have been deployed in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to an increased usage of technology in many industries including automotive, healthcare, smart homes, and others are projected to contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, the Indian government has approved the deployment of the Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) across the country by early 2021, which allows the extraction of facial biometrics from CCTV and video and matching them with individual pictures from the National Crime Records Bureau, which is overseen by the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Major market player included in this report are:

HID Global Corporation

Bio Key International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Thales Group

Fulcrum Biometric Inc.

Nuance Communication Inc.

Precise Biometric

Qualcomm Technology Inc.

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Daon Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022 – Daon Inc., a biometric solutions provider, made its biometric identity access management solution “Identity X” accessible on the Genesys AppFoundry platform. Customers of Genesys Cloud X benefit from increased security by integrating Identity X with the Genesys Platform.

In January 2022, Precision Biometrics, a biometric software and service provider, teamed with Infineon Technology. Precision Biometrics employs the Infineon biometry fingerprint algorithm in their Precise Bio Match product as a result of this collaboration. This method allows for autonomous driver seat adjustment in autos.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Authentication Type, Contact Type, Technology, Mobility, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Authentication Type:

Multi-factor Authentication

Single Factor Authentication

By Contact Type:

Contact-Based System

Contact Less System

Hybrid

By Technology:

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

Vein Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Others

By Mobility:

Fixed

Portable

By End-user:

BFSI

Military & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Travel & Transport

Commercial

Smart Home

Government & Public

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The provided market research objective centers on conducting a thorough analysis of a particular market. Here’s a breakdown of the outlined research objectives:

Assessing and Predicting Market Size:

Evaluate the present market size and utilize historical data and trends to predict future growth.

Understanding growth potential and opportunities within the market.

Categorizing and Predicting Global Market Segments:

Classify the market by product, material, application, and region.

Forecast growth and size for each segment, enhancing segmentation comprehension.

Identifying Market Drivers and Challenges:

Recognize factors stimulating market growth and obstacles hindering it.

Utilize this understanding to seize opportunities and strategize for challenges.

Analyzing Competitive Developments:

Study competitive dynamics by analyzing mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Gain insights into strategic moves made by key market players.

Conducting Pricing Analysis:

Examine pricing strategies, trends, variations, and customer price sensitivity.

Aid market players in formulating effective pricing strategies.

Profiling Leading Market Players:

Analyze key players’ business strategies, financial performance, portfolios, and market presence.

Benchmark against industry leaders to understand the competitive landscape

