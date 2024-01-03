Event stream processing Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2032

Global Event stream processing Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$over the forecast period 2023-2030. Event stream processing is a technique that consists of mathematical algorithms that query a continuous data stream. Event stream processing encompasses a variety of features such as event visualization, event-driven middleware, event databases, and others. The data stream is analyzed in milliseconds to minutes. The increasing demand for machine-based communications is driving the global event stream processing market. Also, the adoption of event stream processing is driven by its ability to filter, mash up, compare, contrast, interpolate, and extrapolate stream data. The growth is further fueled by the implementation of wireless connectivity and communication technologies in electronic equipment, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, the need to analyze large volumes of data from various sources for real-time insights is also contributing to the market’s expansion

The growing adoption of IoT and smart devices is driving the demand for event stream processing solutions. These devices require real-time analytics for prompt actions and responses, and event stream processing enables the processing and analysis of data as it is generated. According to Statista, the global number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is projected to nearly triple, reaching over 29 billion by 2030, compared to 9.7 billion in 2020. Additionally, growth in cloud adoption and government implementation of digital transformation is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the global event stream processing market. However, concerns associated with data security and privacy stifles the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Event stream processing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to increasing data volumes, growing demand for real-time analytics, emergence of iot technologies, and advancements in technology. Asia Pacific is expected to fastest growing significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of real-time data analytics, rapid growth of big data and IOT, increasing demand for fraud detection and cybersecurity, and growing industry-specific applications.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

Salesforce, Inc.

Impetus Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

EsperTech

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Informatica LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2022, Microsoft has made the Azure Stream Analytics no-code editor generally available. This drag-and-drop canvas enables users to design stream processing jobs for various scenarios, including streaming ETL, ingestion, and data materialization. The editor is hosted by Azure Event Hubs, Microsoft’s platform for big-data streaming and event ingestion. Azure Stream Analytics is a managed service for real-time analytics, and the no-code editor allows users to create Stream Analytics jobs without the need for coding.

In August 2022, Real-time data company DataStax and streaming processing platform company Decodable have joined forces to aid developers in building modern real-time applications and providing data services quickly and cost-effectively. Through this collaboration, the companies integrate their cloud services and leverage three key open-source technologies: Apache Cassandra, Apache Pulsar, and Apache Flink.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Type:

Data Integration

Analytics

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Fraud Detection

Predictive Maintenance

Algorithmic Trading

Network Monitoring

Sales and Marketing Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The provided market research objective centers on conducting a thorough analysis of a particular market. Here’s a breakdown of the outlined research objectives:

Assessing and Predicting Market Size:

Evaluate the present market size and utilize historical data and trends to predict future growth.

Understanding growth potential and opportunities within the market.

Categorizing and Predicting Global Market Segments:

Classify the market by product, material, application, and region.

Forecast growth and size for each segment, enhancing segmentation comprehension.

Identifying Market Drivers and Challenges:

Recognize factors stimulating market growth and obstacles hindering it.

Utilize this understanding to seize opportunities and strategize for challenges.

Analyzing Competitive Developments:

Study competitive dynamics by analyzing mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Gain insights into strategic moves made by key market players.

Conducting Pricing Analysis:

Examine pricing strategies, trends, variations, and customer price sensitivity.

Aid market players in formulating effective pricing strategies.

Profiling Leading Market Players:

Analyze key players’ business strategies, financial performance, portfolios, and market presence.

Benchmark against industry leaders to understand the competitive landscape

