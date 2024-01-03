Ukraine updates: Russia reports new Belgorod missile attack

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its air defense systems had shot down 12 missiles launched from Ukraine over the southern Belgorod region, which lies at the border between the two countries.

The Telegram statement gave no word on casualties.

This comes after Russian authorities said 25 civilians were killed by Ukrainian fire in the city of Belgorod over the weekend.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has meanwhile called on both Russia and Ukraine to exercise restraint in view of recent attacks that have claimed civilian victims.

Since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has carried out a campaign of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine that have often hit civilian infrastructure, despite denials from Moscow.

Norwegian F-16s headed to Denmark for training Ukrainian pilots

Norway will send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to help with the training of Ukrainian pilots, the Norwegian defense minister has said.

Ukraine has appealed for US-made F-16s to boost its air force as it fights off Russia's invasion, but its pilots, who are largely used only to Soviet-era warplanes, need to learn to adapt to the more modern aircraft.

Norway, which has replaced its own F-16s with the newer F-35 model, last year said it would join Denmark, the Netherlands and others in donating the aircraft to Kyiv.

EU sanctions major Russian diamond producer

The European Union has added diamond company Alrosa and its CEO to its sanctions list.

"In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of sanctions, the EU today lists Alrosa, the largest diamond-mining company in the world, and its CEO," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

The G7 group announced a similar ban on Alrosa in December.

Moscow is accused of partly financing its invasion of Ukraine with revenue from diamond sales, which are worth an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion (€3.7 billion to €4.6 billion) a year.

Russia has vowed to circumvent the sanctions.

A third of the world's rough diamonds at present is estimated to come from Siberian mines. More than 90% of them are produced by Alrosa, which is mostly owned by Russian government entities.

West should step up aid amid latest Russian attacks: Poland

Poland's foreign minister has urged the West to tighten sanctions on Moscow and give Kyiv long-range missiles as Russia escalates its airstrikes on its neighbor.

"We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin understands: by tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers," Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

His remarks come as Russia steps up its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, partly in response to a deadly Ukrainian attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Russia carried out a new wave of heavy airstrikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv, with at least five civilians killed.

Ukraine launches aerial attack on Belgorod, Russia says

Ukraine sent 12 missiles and several drones over Russia's southern region of Belgorod in the early hours of Wednesday, Russia's Defense Ministry and local officials have said.

The Defense Ministry said air defense systems had shot down all 12 of the missiles.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov spoke of a "tense" situation in Belgorod, where Russia says Ukrainian attacks killed 25 civilians including five children on Saturday.

There was no word of any casualties from the latest attacks.

Ukraine stepped up its attacks on Belgorod over the New Year Eve's holiday period, as Russia carried out some of its most intense strikes on Ukraine since Moscow began its invasion almost two years ago.

Kyiv said cities across Ukraine had been targeted by more than 300 drones and missiles launched by Russian forces since Friday.