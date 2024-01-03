Former premier suggests new Taiwan president should issue NFT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a new president takes office in May, he should issue a non-fungible token (NFT) instead of just a commemorative coin, former Premier Sean Chen (陳冲) said Wednesday (Jan. 3).

Voters will elect a new head of state on Jan. 13, but they won’t be sworn in until May 20. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chair Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) are competing in the election.

According to tradition, the central bank will issue coins to mark the occasion. However, Chen said the bank could help Taiwan become the first country in the world to launch an NFT to celebrate the swearing-in of a new president, per CNA.

The president and the governor of the central bank would both make history, Chen said. He described the NFT as a present to the new head of state and as an environmentally friendly way of celebrating the change of power.

The central bank said it would consider the wishes of the president-elect before deciding on an NFT. Officials pointed at a similar plan by the government of the United Kingdom, which never produced any results because NFTs became less fashionable and cryptocurrency markets were hit by crisis.