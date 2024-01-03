Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Former premier suggests new Taiwan president should issue NFT

Central bank will take wishes of president-elect into account

  228
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/03 19:39
The Central Bank (left) will consider the wishes of the president-elect before issuing NFTs. 

The Central Bank (left) will consider the wishes of the president-elect before issuing NFTs.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a new president takes office in May, he should issue a non-fungible token (NFT) instead of just a commemorative coin, former Premier Sean Chen (陳冲) said Wednesday (Jan. 3).

Voters will elect a new head of state on Jan. 13, but they won’t be sworn in until May 20. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chair Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) are competing in the election.

According to tradition, the central bank will issue coins to mark the occasion. However, Chen said the bank could help Taiwan become the first country in the world to launch an NFT to celebrate the swearing-in of a new president, per CNA.

The president and the governor of the central bank would both make history, Chen said. He described the NFT as a present to the new head of state and as an environmentally friendly way of celebrating the change of power.

The central bank said it would consider the wishes of the president-elect before deciding on an NFT. Officials pointed at a similar plan by the government of the United Kingdom, which never produced any results because NFTs became less fashionable and cryptocurrency markets were hit by crisis.
Non-fungible tokens
NFTs
Central Bank
president-elect
presidential inauguration
2024 presidential election
commemorative coins
Sean Chen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan central bank unveils coins to mark Year of the Dragon
Taiwan central bank unveils coins to mark Year of the Dragon
2024/01/03 15:03
Final Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Jan 2
Final Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Jan 2
2024/01/02 18:45
More arrests for betting crypto on Taiwan election via blocked website
More arrests for betting crypto on Taiwan election via blocked website
2024/01/02 16:28
Taylor Swift will not perform in Taiwan due to war fears, VP candidate says
Taylor Swift will not perform in Taiwan due to war fears, VP candidate says
2024/01/02 14:09
Lai leads, but Ko is the big wildcard in Taiwan's presidential election
Lai leads, but Ko is the big wildcard in Taiwan's presidential election
2024/01/01 18:29