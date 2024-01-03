Licorice Extract Market Rapidly Growing Industry Trends, Forecast (2024 to 2032) and Key Country Insights

A comprehensive industry analysis titled “Global Licorice Extract Market Status and Prospects [2024-2032]” has recently been published, spanning an extensive 200 pages. This report offers a detailed overview of the business landscape, encompassing key types and applications, and delving into the intricate industrial chain structure. Providing a thorough insight into the global market, the report scrutinizes development trends, conducts a competitive landscape analysis, and evaluates the development status of key regions. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Furthermore, the report explores advanced approaches and strategic plans, shedding light on manufacturing processes and cost structures within the industry. Importantly, it analyzes key aspects such as import/export utilities, market figures, cost implications, pricing dynamics, revenue generation, and gross productivity. The document serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders seeking a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

Global Licorice Extract Market Value and CAGR Growth:

Global Licorice Extract Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.75% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Short Description About Global Licorice Extract Market:

Licorice extracts and roots have been used for thousands of years, notably in Asia, to cure several diseases such as digestive trouble, respiratory disorders, and inflammation. Licorice contains about 300 chemicals, many of which have anti-viral, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory activities. The market growth is driven by key factors such as growing demand for natural and organic products and increasing demand for plant-based natural ingredients. For instance, as per Statista, in 2017, organic food sales in the United States amounted to around USD 45.2 billion. which is increased to USD 56.5 billion in 2020. Furthermore, rising investment in research and development propels the market opportunities in the forecast years. Naturex announced in March 2019 that it could invest in coloring meals with Vegebrite Ultimate Spirulina. A new extraction line, which triples spirulina production capacity, has been installed at the company’s Avignon, France, production location. However, increase in the cost of raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Licorice Extract Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is leading the global market, owing to growing applications of licorice along with scarcity in production. However, North America is projected to be the fastest growing region, due to rising occurrence of various habitual disorders, such as diabetes and obesity.

Major market players included in this report are:

Norevo GmbH

Zagros Licorice Co.

FC Licorice

Sepidan Osareh Co.

ASEH Licorice MFG & Exp. Co.,

Naturex SA(Givaudan)

MAFCO Worldwide LLC

VPL Chemicals

Aseh Co.

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Tobacco Products

Other Applications

By Form:

Block

Powder

Paste

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Key Highlights of the Licorice Extract Market Report:

Overview of the Licorice Extract Industry: A comprehensive introduction to the global landscape of Licorice Extract, highlighting key aspects shaping the industry. Economic Impact on Licorice Extract Industry: Analysis of the global economic factors influencing the Licorice Extract sector. Market Competition among Industry Producers: Examination of the competitive landscape, emphasizing global market players and their roles. Productions, Revenue, and Regional Insights: In-depth insights into global productions and revenue, with a focus on regional variations. Supplies, Consumption, and Trade Dynamics: Exploration of production, consumption, and trade patterns globally, emphasizing geographical considerations. Price Trends and Product Types: Analysis of price trends associated with Licorice Extract products and a detailed breakdown of different product types. Market Analysis based on Application: A comprehensive review of the Licorice Extract market segmented by application, providing valuable insights into diverse use cases. Pricing Analysis for Licorice Extract Market: Examination of pricing dynamics within the Licorice Extract market, offering a nuanced understanding of cost structures. Market Chain, Sourcing, and Downstream Buyers: Insightful exploration of the market chain, sourcing strategies, and the role of downstream buyers. Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders: Analysis of key strategies and policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders within the Licorice Extract market. Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors: Examination of marketing strategies implemented by leading market vendors. Market Effect Factors Analysis: Evaluation of factors influencing the Licorice Extract market, considering both internal and external elements. Global Licorice Extract Market Forecast: Projections and forecasts for the future trajectory of the global Licorice Extract market.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2022? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2024 to 2032?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

