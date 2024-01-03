Xanthan Gum Market Exploring Growth Possibilities, Forecast and Trends Analysis (2024 to 2032)

A comprehensive industry analysis titled “Global Xanthan Gum Market Status and Prospects [2024-2032]” has recently been published, spanning an extensive 200 pages. This report offers a detailed overview of the business landscape, encompassing key types and applications, and delving into the intricate industrial chain structure. Providing a thorough insight into the global market, the report scrutinizes development trends, conducts a competitive landscape analysis, and evaluates the development status of key regions. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Furthermore, the report explores advanced approaches and strategic plans, shedding light on manufacturing processes and cost structures within the industry. Importantly, it analyzes key aspects such as import/export utilities, market figures, cost implications, pricing dynamics, revenue generation, and gross productivity. The document serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders seeking a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

Global Xanthan Gum Market Value and CAGR Growth:

Global Xanthan Gum Market is valued at approximately USD 428.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Short Description About Global Xanthan Gum Market

Xanthan gum is a microbial polysaccharide that is utilized as a thickener in a variety of sectors including food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Other names for it include bacterial polysaccharide and maize sugar gum. Corn sugar is fermented with a bacteria called Xanthomonas Campestris to produce xanthan gum. Xanthan gum also reduces sugar absorption in the digestive tract and acts like saliva to moisten the lips of those suffering from Sjogren’s syndrome. Xanthan gums are also employed in oil and gas industry. The baking and confectionery sector accounts for the majority of xanthan gum demand. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increase in demand for gluten-free food products and increase in consumption of convenience foods. Gluten is a kind of protein present in wheat, rye, and barley that has been the subject of much debate in recent years. Although gluten is commonly linked with bread and baked products, it may also be present in a variety of other foods and beverages. For instance, between 2020 and 2025, the worldwide market for gluten-free food is predicted to grow significantly, from USD 5.6 billion to USD 8.3 billion. However, guar gum as a substitute for Xanthan Gum impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Xanthan Gum Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the global market share owing to rising standard of living, and expansion of retail stores. However, North America is the fastest growing region due to rising obesity rate and changing lifestyles of people.

Major market players included in this report are:

CP Kelco U.S., Inc

Cargill Inc

Deosen Biochemical Ltd.

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

DuPont

Fufeng Group

Ingredion

Solvay S.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Thickening Agent

Stabilizing Agent

Suspending Agent

Glutin Replacer

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care and Cosmetics

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

