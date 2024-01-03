Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receipt lottery winners from July-Aug have until Friday to claim prizes

7 winners of Taiwan receipt lottery yet to claim NT$10 million Special Prize

  1711
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/03 17:46
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning receipts from the July-August round of the Taiwan receipt lottery will expire after the end of business hours on Friday (Jan. 5).

There are still seven receipts with the winning numbers for the NT$10 million (US$322,000) Special Prize that have yet to be claimed, while there are also five receipts carrying the winning digits for the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The finance ministry said that of the eight unclaimed Special Prizes, who spent the least and won the most was a 7-Eleven consumer who bought a beverage for NT$26 at the Jiaotong Store in Hsinchu City's East District. Another 7-Eleven winner who has yet to claim their prize bought a drink and bread for NT$89 at the Dazhi Store in New Taipei City's Sanchong District.

A lucky Xinjing Tea customer on Liming Road in Taichung City's Xitun District spent only NT$55 on a drink. A 7-Eleven on Zhongshan Road in Taichung City's Wuri District issued a receipt worth NT$100 for tobacco products, but no one has claimed the prize yet.

On the higher end of the spectrum, a patron of the Wuzhan Small Restaurant eatery on Wenhu Street in Taipei City's Neihu District spent NT$700 on food. Also, a salary invoice for the amount of NT$630 was issued by "Yongsheng Automobile Repair Factory Co., Ltd." on Zhongshan Road in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District.

The five unclaimed Grand Prizes include an NT$33 receipt for an application bought on Apple's App Store, an NT$85 receipt issued at a Mos Burger on Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei City's Xinyi District, and a NT$242 receipt issued by a 7-Eleven on Nanhua Street in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District.

They also include an NT$1,573 receipt issued by the Cairns Stone Grill on Gongyi Road in Taichung City's Nantun District, and a NT$190 receipt issued by a FamilyMart convenience store on Xiazhuang First Street in Kaohsiung City's Xiaogang District.

The winning number of the Special Prize for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 21981893. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 39597522.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 09505831, 54219897, and 17469638. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

21981893

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize in the right order

Grand Prize

39597522

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize in the right order

First Prize

09505831, 54219897, and 17469638

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the First Prizes in the right order

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, or the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, between October 6, 2023 and January 5, 2024. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. A 20% withholding tax is levied on the fourth, third, second, first, grand, and special prizes.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, call the Service Line: (02) 412-8282.
receipt lottery
receipt lottery winners
receipt lottery winning numbers
uniform invoice lottery
uniform invoice
lottery
jackpot
Taiwan lottery

RELATED ARTICLES

15 winners of Taiwan receipt lottery NT$10 million jackpot revealed
15 winners of Taiwan receipt lottery NT$10 million jackpot revealed
2023/12/04 17:38
FamilyMart customer spends NT$15, hits NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
FamilyMart customer spends NT$15, hits NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
2023/11/27 15:21
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer spends NT$35, wins NT$10 million receipt lottery jackpot
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer spends NT$35, wins NT$10 million receipt lottery jackpot
2023/11/27 10:47
Taiwan receipt lottery announces winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery announces winning numbers for September, October
2023/11/25 14:14
8 NT$10 million Special Prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed
8 NT$10 million Special Prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed
2023/11/23 15:42