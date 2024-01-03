Taiwan receipt lottery winners from July-Aug have until Friday to claim prizes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning receipts from the July-August round of the Taiwan receipt lottery will expire after the end of business hours on Friday (Jan. 5).

There are still seven receipts with the winning numbers for the NT$10 million (US$322,000) Special Prize that have yet to be claimed, while there are also five receipts carrying the winning digits for the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The finance ministry said that of the eight unclaimed Special Prizes, who spent the least and won the most was a 7-Eleven consumer who bought a beverage for NT$26 at the Jiaotong Store in Hsinchu City's East District. Another 7-Eleven winner who has yet to claim their prize bought a drink and bread for NT$89 at the Dazhi Store in New Taipei City's Sanchong District.

A lucky Xinjing Tea customer on Liming Road in Taichung City's Xitun District spent only NT$55 on a drink. A 7-Eleven on Zhongshan Road in Taichung City's Wuri District issued a receipt worth NT$100 for tobacco products, but no one has claimed the prize yet.

On the higher end of the spectrum, a patron of the Wuzhan Small Restaurant eatery on Wenhu Street in Taipei City's Neihu District spent NT$700 on food. Also, a salary invoice for the amount of NT$630 was issued by "Yongsheng Automobile Repair Factory Co., Ltd." on Zhongshan Road in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District.

The five unclaimed Grand Prizes include an NT$33 receipt for an application bought on Apple's App Store, an NT$85 receipt issued at a Mos Burger on Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei City's Xinyi District, and a NT$242 receipt issued by a 7-Eleven on Nanhua Street in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District.

They also include an NT$1,573 receipt issued by the Cairns Stone Grill on Gongyi Road in Taichung City's Nantun District, and a NT$190 receipt issued by a FamilyMart convenience store on Xiazhuang First Street in Kaohsiung City's Xiaogang District.

The winning number of the Special Prize for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 21981893. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 39597522.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 09505831, 54219897, and 17469638. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):