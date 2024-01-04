Club Med’s Kiroro Grand appeals to Taiwanese with generous family ski packages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Club Med, a leading vacation resort operator, recently launched the Kiroro Grand resort in Hokkaido, Japan.

The resort offers a worry-free ski vacation tailored to the whole family. Just a quick flight from Taiwan, travel packages allow families the opportunity to forget about the pressures of daily life.

Club Med Kiroro Grand can be reached by a 1-hour and 40-minute resort shuttle bus from Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport. A check-in bracelet allows visitors unimpeded access to all the resort's facilities.

Special "theme restaurants" at Kiroro Grand offer a range of cuisines and unlimited drinks at the bar. Other facilities include hot spring saunas, heated swimming pools, fitness facilities, and performances and parties.

Aside from a comfortable environment, the resort offers services such as renting a car, so guests can take day trips to nearby attractions such as a glass workshop and brewery.

Providing children the chance to experience snow even during the Tomb Sweeping Festival

Kiroro boasts the best snow in the world, dry and powdery, lasting from November to May, making it a location that attracts a lot of international ski enthusiasts who consider Kiroro Grand a dream destination vacation. Club Med says many people are now taking two ski vacations a year following the COVID pandemic.

According to Club Med, many people start booking ski vacations six months to 10 months in advance. As a testament to visitor interest in the new resort, Kiroro Grand experienced a huge surge in bookings before its opening.

Different from Kiroro Peak, which opened last year and focuses on vacation packages for adults, Kiroro Grand, which shares the same ski facility, is family-oriented. Children aged 2 to 3 receive dedicated day care, and children aged 4 to 10 can attend group ski courses.

For teenagers under the age of 17, special group ski lessons can not only teach them about skiing in a group environment but also allow their parents to relax. In addition, an express ski rental service allows access to a dedicated ski locker, reducing the time needed to get on the slopes.

Japanese ski instructor Yuzo Kaj Kaj has more than 20 years of teaching experience, communicating in a concise and easy-to-understand manner. He inspires confidence in all his students, enjoys having lunch with students, and makes friends from all over the world.



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)

After seven years of cooperation with Club Med, he knows Kiroro ski slopes well, including the slopes suitable for beginners and those for advanced skiers. Kiroro has 23 ski trails with good powdery snow conditions that are suitable for skiers of different levels.

Yuzo suggested that beginners undertake a ski vacation for a minimum of six days, with three days for study, one day of rest, and two days of practice on Kiroro ski slopes.

Kiroro Grand's long snow season and family-focused services are great news for residents of Taiwan. Not only is a ski vacation possible during Christmas and the Lunar New Year, but also during the 228 holiday, Tomb Sweeping Festival, and Children's Day, which are typically non-peak seasons for skiing.

Skiing during this time allows one to not only avoid overcrowding on ski slopes but also access many snow activities, such as cross-country skiing and snow tracking. Horseback riding is also a fun option for those wanting to enjoy the outdoors.



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)



(Club Med photo)

Suites with outdoor views and open-air baths

Kiroro Grand resort has 266 rooms of different sizes and shapes to meet the needs of guests. The interiors of most rooms contain a wooden design with indigenous Hokkaido art to create a warm and comfortable space.

Oversized windows provide a panoramic view of the mountains, with natural hot springs (onsen) and open-air baths in the hotel. Whether you are taking a bath on a snowy night or looking at the morning mountain scene, such baths not only warm the body but also bring tranquility to the mind.



(Club Med photo)



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)

Food is also a major focus, as Kiroro Grand has four themed restaurants. The main restaurant serves Japanese, French, Chinese, and other international cuisines. It offers delicious food ranging from appetizers to after-dinner fruit, dessert, and ice cream. As for breakfast, it is a buffet of salmon, tuna, and cuttlefish, which are caught locally.



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)

An Asian-themed restaurant specializes in Chinese, Thai, Korean, and other regional cuisines. This fare is paired with local seafood and Hokkaido-grown vegetables and meat. A yakiniku-themed restaurant, meanwhile, specializes in Hokkaido's famous Wagyu beef and local seafood.



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)

Singers and dancers provide a surprise every night

After a full meal, it's time to watch a show and party together. The popular Yotei bar provides a variety of cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks for everyone.

You can drink red, white, or sparkling wine before or after meals. Bartenders from all over the world thoughtfully serve special drinks in a pleasant space for friends and family.

Club Me is like a small United Nations, with vacationers interacting with staff from all over the world. Club Med Kiroro Grand Hotel Sports Manager Eddie Chang is from Taiwan and is known as "Brother Eddie" to many children at the resort.

Chang leads a special team that focuses on "sincerity," which involves listening to and understanding customers' needs. He said he hopes the human touch not only helps Taiwanese vacationers feel comfortable but also helps them create a memorable experience.



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)



(Taiwan News, Keira Chang photo)