Taiwan Coast Guard raises vigilance for Lunar New Year holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) is stepping up on-land patrols near Taiwan’s coastline in the run-up to next month’s Lunar New Year holidays, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 2).

The aim is to improve security ahead of the Feb. 8-14 holiday period, per CNA. Officers are not only on the lookout for smugglers bringing drugs ashore but also pork that might cause an outbreak of African swine fever.

About 100 officers patrolled the beaches and coastlines of Penghu County in the middle of the Taiwan Strait Tuesday (Jan. 2) evening. They inspected empty buildings, containers, overpasses, beaches, bushes, and abandoned locations considered to be potential crime sites, the Coast Guard said.

The operation involved 12 cars, 10 scooters, two ships, 87 officers, and several dogs trained to find drugs. The Coast Guard said it would continue to look out for drug and people smugglers, and for Chinese ships fishing illegally.