Photo of the Day: New station master uniforms for Taiwan Railway spark public outcry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To commemorate the founding of the state-owned Taiwan Railway Corporation, an event on Tuesday (Jan. 2) unveiled new station master uniforms, which were criticized by the public for lacking modern design aesthetics.

Stationmasters from Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Hualien appeared onstage, modeling the new gray uniforms trimmed with gold embroidery. It was the first time the railway had departed from their dark blue uniforms, per CNA.

New uniforms derided by netizens for being gray and militaristic. (Taiwan Railways photo)

There were complaints about the drab color of the new uniforms but also about the retro style of double-breasted suit coats and hats similar to those worn by North Korea’s military. Taiwan Railway responded that the new designs were inspired by East Japan Railway (JR EAST) rather than the hermit nation.

Furthermore, the Taiwan Railway reassured the public the new uniforms would only be worn on special holidays, such as Lunar New Year. The uniforms are being rolled out on a trial basis, with public opinion being evaluated to guide future uniform changes for railway staff.