Taiwan’s UMC receives AAA certification for IP management

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday (Jan. 2) said it had received Taiwan Intellectual Property Management System’s (TIPS) highest AAA certification.

TIPS is a set of intellectual property (IP) management standards promoted by the Industrial Development Administration of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. UMC said it was the only company to receive TIPS AAA certification in 2023.

“The core of IP management lies in establishing a comprehensive system and ensuring its effective implementation and results. In addition to setting clear objectives and establishing standardized and systematic processes, it is essential to link IP management with the company’s business strategy and growth, so as to maximize its beneficial outcomes,” said Olivia Liao, UMC vice president and general counsel.

UMC has been granted more than 15,000 patents worldwide, making it the second highest among Taiwanese companies for the total number of U.S. patents granted in the semiconductor sector (H01L category). By implementing the TIPS certification mechanism, UMC can refine its IP management system and policies, combining its operational strategy of developing differentiated specialty technologies and enhancing patent portfolios.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, UMC has 12 production fabs throughout Asia with a combined capacity of more than 880,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month, while employing 20,000 employees worldwide.