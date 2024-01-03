Jaw Shaw-kong's departure from Taiwan's BCC still unresolved

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang running mate Jaw Shaw-kong’s (趙少康) departure from Taiwan’s Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC) has yet to be finalized, according to the National Communications Commission (NCC).

Jaw, who is the chair, general manager, and board member of the BCC, announced his resignation during the vice presidential debate on New Year’s Day. However, the NCC said on Wednesday (Jan. 3) that television operations and other items require approval from the supervisory authority, which it has yet to receive, CNA reported.

The NCC said that it respects the BCC’s decisions and added that once it selects a new chair, it would need to apply for a change in leadership. There is no specified timeline in the regulations for this process, it added.

When Jaw previously took leave from the BCC he left his duties to the board director, Chen Sheng-yi (陳聖一).