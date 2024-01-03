2 Thai women caught smuggling heroin worth NT$100 million into Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Thai women were arrested at Taoyuan International Airport after customs officers found over NT$100 million (US$3.2 million) worth of heroin stuffed inside handwoven fabric placed inside their luggage.

The Aviation Police Bureau (APB) on Wednesday (Jan. 3) announced they had busted a drug trafficking ring from Thailand, reported CNA. The group attempted to smuggle over 15 kg of heroin into Taiwan.

The two women were apprehended at the airport and further investigation led to the arrest of an additional accomplice linked to the same organization. All three have been indicted for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).



(Aviation Police Bureau photo)

Chen Po-chuan (陳博全), captain of the Second Investigation Team of the APB's Criminal Investigation Brigade, said the bureau's Security Inspection Brigade worked with Taipei Customs at the Taoyuan Airport. When two Thai nationals, referred to as "Female C" and "Female S," entered Taiwan as part of a Thai tour group in September last year, officers discovered suspicious items in their luggage during the screening process.

The two women were stopped and searched when they claimed their luggage during customs clearance. Upon inspection, 15.811 kilograms of heroin, a Category 1 narcotic, were found inside their luggage



Heroin, smartphones, and suitcases seized by officers. (Aviation Police Bureau photo)

Chen said an APB investigation found that the drug trafficking syndicate enticed Thai individuals to travel to Taiwan for free by covering their expenses. Individuals were then instructed to hide heroin in their luggage when entering Taiwan.

Customs personnel found that the heroin was concealed by sewing it into handmade woven fabric from Thailand.

Authorities said another accomplice, "Female Y," watched as the other women passed through customs. They said Female Y believed the women would not reveal her involvement if they were caught and continued traveling with the tour group.

However, authorities had already gathered evidence, and upon Female Y's registration at a hotel in New Taipei, she was arrested. The case was then transferred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office.



First two suspects escorted by police. (Aviation Police Bureau photo)



Accomplice escorted by police. (Aviation Police Bureau photo)