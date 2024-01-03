Security strengthened for Taiwan presidential candidates after kiss

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The agency responsible for the security of Taiwan’s presidential candidates said it will beef up protective measures after the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was kissed on the cheek by a supporter on Tuesday (Jan. 2).

The video shows Lai appearing unfazed by the kiss, which was stolen by a supporter after taking a selfie in Chiayi. In seconds, the woman was brushed away by Lai’s security detail.

The kiss came on the same day as the head of South Korea's opposition party was stabbed in the neck while among a dense crowd, leading to concerns about the security detail’s ability to protect Taiwan’s candidates, per CNA. Security officials responded by saying that personnel will be required to improve security when candidates are in close proximity to the public.

Security officials also asked the public to refrain from “excessively enthusiastic behavior” when around candidates. They asked that the public respect the presidential candidate’s need for security when on the campaign trail, in the interest of democracy and peaceful elections.

Training for security teams serving political figures was strengthened this year after former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was killed among a crowd of onlookers. In October, a special protection unit was established by the National Security Bureau to provide protection to presidential and vice-presidential candidates.