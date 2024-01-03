Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Security strengthened for Taiwan presidential candidates after kiss

Lai Ching-te given a kiss on same day as Korean politician violently attacked

  103
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/03 15:55
Lai Ching-te is kissed on the cheek by a supporter in Chiayi on Tuesday. (CNA photo)

Lai Ching-te is kissed on the cheek by a supporter in Chiayi on Tuesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The agency responsible for the security of Taiwan’s presidential candidates said it will beef up protective measures after the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was kissed on the cheek by a supporter on Tuesday (Jan. 2).

The video shows Lai appearing unfazed by the kiss, which was stolen by a supporter after taking a selfie in Chiayi. In seconds, the woman was brushed away by Lai’s security detail.

The kiss came on the same day as the head of South Korea's opposition party was stabbed in the neck while among a dense crowd, leading to concerns about the security detail’s ability to protect Taiwan’s candidates, per CNA. Security officials responded by saying that personnel will be required to improve security when candidates are in close proximity to the public.

Security officials also asked the public to refrain from “excessively enthusiastic behavior” when around candidates. They asked that the public respect the presidential candidate’s need for security when on the campaign trail, in the interest of democracy and peaceful elections.

Training for security teams serving political figures was strengthened this year after former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was killed among a crowd of onlookers. In October, a special protection unit was established by the National Security Bureau to provide protection to presidential and vice-presidential candidates.
Lai Ching-te (賴淸德)
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election
Presidential candidate's security
Public security in Taiwan
Chiayi

RELATED ARTICLES

More arrests for betting crypto on Taiwan election via blocked website
More arrests for betting crypto on Taiwan election via blocked website
2024/01/02 16:28
Taylor Swift will not perform in Taiwan due to war fears, VP candidate says
Taylor Swift will not perform in Taiwan due to war fears, VP candidate says
2024/01/02 14:09
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval vessels, 4 military aircraft on first day of 2024
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval vessels, 4 military aircraft on first day of 2024
2024/01/01 12:04
Middle school teacher in southern Taiwan jailed for sexual relationship with student
Middle school teacher in southern Taiwan jailed for sexual relationship with student
2023/12/31 17:49
Looking back on 2023: Taiwan News staff picks
Looking back on 2023: Taiwan News staff picks
2023/12/31 16:57