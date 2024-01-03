Skin Health Foods/Dermatology Functional Foods Market Growth Projections (2024 to 2032) for Key Industries in Top Countries

A comprehensive industry analysis titled “Global Skin Health Foods/Dermatology Functional Foods Market Status and Prospects [2024-2032]” has recently been published, spanning an extensive 200 pages. This report offers a detailed overview of the business landscape, encompassing key types and applications, and delving into the intricate industrial chain structure. Providing a thorough insight into the global market, the report scrutinizes development trends, conducts a competitive landscape analysis, and evaluates the development status of key regions. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Furthermore, the report explores advanced approaches and strategic plans, shedding light on manufacturing processes and cost structures within the industry. Importantly, it analyzes key aspects such as import/export utilities, market figures, cost implications, pricing dynamics, revenue generation, and gross productivity. The document serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders seeking a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Skin Health Foods/Dermatology Functional Foods Market?

Global Skin Health Foods Market/Dermatology Functional Foods Market is valued at approximately USD 1929.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

What is the Skin Health Foods/Dermatology Functional Foods?

Functional food is food that presents more health benefits than its nutritional value. Dermatology functional foods have an additional function by adding new ingredients that are consumed for anti-ageing, anti-allergy, and treating several skin conditions. The growing consumption of nutrient-enriched foods, rising health awareness among consumers, coupled with the increasing number of product launches and developments by the key market players are soaring the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista, the worldwide health and wellness food segment was estimated to be worth around USD 733.1 billion in 2020 and the amount is likely to reach nearly USD 1,000 billion by 2026. Therefore, the surging demand for health and wellness food products is positively influencing the market demand around the world. However, rising incidences of allergies and intolerance associated with some functional ingredients and the high price of functional food products curb the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growth of the retail industry of emerging countries and the introduction of several development techniques to create high-value natural carotenoids are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

Which Region Dominated the Skin Health Foods/Dermatology Functional Foods Market in Terms of Revenue, and Why?

The key regions considered for the global Skin Health Foods Market / Dermatology Functional Foods Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for functional foods in improving skin health, along with the increased spending on healthcare products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising R&D expenditure and the presence of a large patient pool with chronic skin hypersensitivity conditions would create lucrative growth prospects for the Skin Health Foods Market/Dermatology Functional Foods Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Danone SA

Arla Foods

Nestle SA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Glanbia plc

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Indication:

Skin Conditions

Anti-Aging

Anti-Allergy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

