Cross-Border E-commerce Market : Future Growth with Technology and Current Trends 2023 to 2032

The latest report from Report Ocean, titled the Global Cross-Border E-commerce Market report, offers an in-depth examination of the product/service industry. Covering historical trends and future forecasts spanning from 2023 to 2031, this report is an invaluable resource for businesses aiming to devise robust strategies for the years ahead. Providing valuable insights into organizational performance and the overall market dynamics from the previous year, it equips businesses with essential information to make informed decisions.

The global Cross-Border E-commerce Market was valued at US$ 987.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2,918.57 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing popularity of e-commerce among the urban population, growing mobile penetration, and wide availability of global payment solutions like PayPal, Google Pay, and Skrill are the primary factors accelerating the growth of the global cross-border e-commerce market during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Major market player included in this report are:

Depop Limited

eBay Inc.

ThreadUP Inc.

Alibaba Group

Etsy Inc

Amazon.com

Asia Commerce

AliExpress.com

Mercari Inc.

StockX

The RealReal Inc.

Vinted

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Consumer

By Product

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Consumer Appliances

Smartphones and Allied Products

Fashion and Apparel

Others

By Services

Digital Content

Travel and Leisure

Financial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Cross-Border E-commerce Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What trends and dynamics are pivotal in the market? Who are the primary market players and what market share do they hold? Describe the competitive scenario within the market. What major factors drive and hinder market growth? Where do the growth prospects lie within the market? Explain regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior. What are the anticipated market sizes and growth projections across various regions and countries? Assess the influence of government regulations and policies on the market’s landscape.

