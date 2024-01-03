Confectionery Market Trends, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024 to 2032)

A comprehensive industry analysis titled “Global Confectionery Market Status and Prospects [2024-2032]” has recently been published, spanning an extensive 200 pages. This report offers a detailed overview of the business landscape, encompassing key types and applications, and delving into the intricate industrial chain structure. Providing a thorough insight into the global market, the report scrutinizes development trends, conducts a competitive landscape analysis, and evaluates the development status of key regions. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Furthermore, the report explores advanced approaches and strategic plans, shedding light on manufacturing processes and cost structures within the industry. Importantly, it analyzes key aspects such as import/export utilities, market figures, cost implications, pricing dynamics, revenue generation, and gross productivity. The document serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders seeking a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

Global Confectionery Market Value and Growth:

Global Confectionery Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Short Description About Confectionery Market:

Confectionery are sweet-based food products. It includes Hard-Boiled Sweets, Medicated Confectionery, Fine Bakery Wares, Mints, Gums & Jellies, Chocolate, Caramels & Toffees, and Others. Initiatives and product launches by market players are likely to enhance the market growth in the forthcoming years with a lucrative growth rate. For instance: In January 2021, Mondelez International company making confectionery announced the launch of Cadbury Milk Silk Mousse In India. This not only enhances its product portfolio but also enhances its competitive image. Increasing disposable income is another major factor boosting market growth. Whereas, rising trend of gifting confectionery items and awareness of sugar-free products and low calories products create opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, fluctuating costs and availability of raw materials impede market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Confectionery market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated as the leading region across the globe in terms of large market share owning to the rising adoption of sweet-based products, increasing demand for confectionery, etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain highest growth rate due to factors such growing awareness towards calorie-free products and sugar-free candies, increasing trends of gifting confectioneries, etc. would create lucrative growth during forecasts for the market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mars, Incorporated

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle S.A.,

Ferrero Group

Meiji Co., Ltd.

The Hershey Company

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG,

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G.

Pladis

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Mints, Gums & Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels & Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Fine Bakery Wares

Others

By Age Group:

Children

Adult

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores

Food Services

Duty-Free Outlets

E-Commerce

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Key Highlights of the Confectionery Market Report:

Overview of the Confectionery Industry: A comprehensive introduction to the global landscape of Confectionery, highlighting key aspects shaping the industry. Economic Impact on Confectionery Industry: Analysis of the global economic factors influencing the Confectionery sector. Market Competition among Industry Producers: Examination of the competitive landscape, emphasizing global market players and their roles. Productions, Revenue, and Regional Insights: In-depth insights into global productions and revenue, with a focus on regional variations. Supplies, Consumption, and Trade Dynamics: Exploration of production, consumption, and trade patterns globally, emphasizing geographical considerations. Price Trends and Product Types: Analysis of price trends associated with Confectionery products and a detailed breakdown of different product types. Market Analysis based on Application: A comprehensive review of the Confectionery market segmented by application, providing valuable insights into diverse use cases. Pricing Analysis for Confectionery Market: Examination of pricing dynamics within the Confectionery market, offering a nuanced understanding of cost structures. Market Chain, Sourcing, and Downstream Buyers: Insightful exploration of the market chain, sourcing strategies, and the role of downstream buyers. Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders: Analysis of key strategies and policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders within the Confectionery market. Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors: Examination of marketing strategies implemented by leading market vendors. Market Effect Factors Analysis: Evaluation of factors influencing the Confectionery market, considering both internal and external elements. Global Confectionery Market Forecast: Projections and forecasts for the future trajectory of the global Confectionery market.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2022? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2024 to 2032?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

