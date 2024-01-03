Taiwan central bank unveils coins to mark Year of the Dragon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s central bank unveiled two commemorative coins to mark the Year of the Dragon on Wednesday (Jan. 3).

The coins depict a lucky dragon playing with pearls, a rose, and a temple in Kaohsuing. They will be sold in sets of two via the Bank of Taiwan at a price of NT$1,900 (about US$61), with face values of NT$100 and NT$10.

The NT$100 coin will be minted out of silver with gold plating, and the NT$10 coin of copper alloy.

The Bank of Taiwan will offer 90,000 of the coin sets for sale, half of which will be sold online beginning Jan. 8, and the other half in person starting Jan. 22. Teng Yen-ta (鄧延達) of the central bank said the price of the coins has increased by NT$100 compared to last year’s set, owing to rising silver prices.

Teng said the dragon is a symbol of nobility and excellence. Among the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, the dragon is most popular in Taiwan, he said.

Central bank commemorative coins issued in 2023 to mark the year of the rabbit have increased in value slightly, according to listing prices on second-hand marketplaces. Second hand listings for commemorative coins issued to mark the last year of the dragon, in 2012, range in price from NT$2,000 to NT$3,000.



The NT$10 coin. (Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) photo)