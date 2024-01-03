Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 2) to 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 3).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, including one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber in the northeast air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone in the southwest sector of the ADIZ, according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

The MND also tracked four Chinese balloons on Tuesday that crossed over the median line, three of which passed over Taiwan.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 13 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.