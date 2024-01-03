86% of international students want to work in Taiwan after graduation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A survey has found that 86% of international students have an interest in staying in Taiwan to work after graduation.

The survey released by the Association of International Cultural and Educational Exchange Taiwan (AICEE Taiwan) on Tuesday (Jan. 2), shows that high-quality education ranks first among the reasons why international students overseas consider coming to Taiwan to study. Of those international students surveyed, 86% expressed the intention to enroll in new specialized programs and stay in Taiwan for work after graduation.

In a press release, AICEE said that after the COVID pandemic subsided, international exchanges have resumed, and countries have launched policies to attract outstanding international talents.

To understand the study plans of international students, the association conducted an online survey from Jan. 1 to Dec. 20 last year. It targeted overseas international students who participated in the "Blue Ocean Education Exhibition" with a total of 2,175 valid responses collected.

According to the report, the reasons why international students consider studying in Taiwan are "high-quality education" (24.75%), followed by a "safe study environment" (15.4%), and "opportunities to learn Chinese" (14.47%). Fewer people rated the "more affordable tuition fees" (10.4%) and Taiwan's convenient geographical location" (4.49%) as reasons for studying in Taiwan.

The survey indicates that among respondents intending to pursue a degree abroad, the most significant factors they consider are whether the university offers "scholarships or financial aid" (24.37%), followed by "full English-taught programs" (17.28%), and "excellent teaching quality" (14.45%). For international students wishing to learn Mandarin Chinese, their priorities include "scholarships or financial aid" (23.25%), "excellent teaching quality" (15.95%), and the school's geographical location (10.6%).

Last year, the Cabinet approved a plan to attract and retain international students. This initiative, jointly promoted by domestic universities and companies, introduces specialized programs with the National Development Fund providing "industry-academia scholarships" and companies offering "living/internship allowances."

Regarding their expectations after completing their studies, international students hope to "enter a suitable industry" (21.9%), followed by "quick employment" (21.6%), and "high job placement rate" (16.9%).