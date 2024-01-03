Taiwan purchases parts for French-built MICA, Magic missiles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense's European procurement office has finalized negotiations with the France-based missile manufacturer MBDA to purchase parts for its arsenal of French-built MICA and Magic missiles.

With a budget of NT$3.96 billion (US$127.95 million), the Taiwan government confirmed it will procure missile parts between January 2024 to the end of 2028 to bolster the air combat capabilities of its Mirage fighter jets, Liberty Times reported. There have been ongoing discussions about whether the military should retire its Mirage fleet. However, careful assessment has shown that Mirages still play a crucial role in Taiwan's defense.

Last July, the Air Force signed a deal with MBDA to conduct a life extension verification for its two-seater Mirage jets, investing NT$151.75 million over three years. At the end of 2023, it also spent NT$9.631 billion to purchase components from France to maintain the logistical efficiency of the fighter jets.

The military purchased 60 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France in 1992, with deliveries completed in 1997. Fifty-four of them remain in service.

The fighters possess excellent high-altitude interception capabilities, but procurement, operation, training, and maintenance costs are significantly higher than those of Taiwan's Indigenous Defense Fighters and F-16s.

The MBDA deal comes a day after it was announced Taiwan's military representative office in the U.S. and the American Institute in Taiwan signed a contract to begin depot-level repairs for the missiles totaling NT$694.29 million (US$22.55 million).

The four-year plan aims to enhance the performance of the U.S. missiles. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.