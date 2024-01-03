Alexa
Northeasterly monsoon winds bring rain and cold weather to Taiwan

Northeast rain will eventually give way to drier weather by weekend

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/03 10:55
Cold and wet conditions continue in northeastern Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The arrival of a cold front and strengthening northeasterly monsoon winds will drop northern Taiwan down to 13 C overnight on Wednesday (Jan. 3), according to WeatherRisk meteorologist Lin Hsiao-ju (林孝儒).

Lin says central areas will range between 17-21 C and the south 16-24 C on Wednesday, where it will also be sunny to partly cloudy.

On Thursday (Jan. 4), Lin says drier air will move across Taiwan with a few scattered showers in the northeast. Lin also forecasted sunny skies and partly cloudy weather across much of Taiwan, per UDN.

Lin said the north will be around 15-20 C. Central and southern Taiwan will see 15-25 C, with a significant temperature difference between day and night.

Northeasterly monsoon winds will begin to weaken on Friday (Jan. 5) with temperatures cold in the morning and gradually warm throughout the day. Most areas will also experience sunny skies, with brief showers in the east.

On Saturday (Jan. 6), skies will be overcast over much of Taiwan during the day. By evening, northeasterly monsoon winds will begin to strengthen, bringing another wave of cooler temperatures and moisture to northern and northeastern Taiwan.
