3 Chinese balloons fly over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday (Jan. 3) said three out of four Chinese balloons had flown over Taiwan.

The MND said four Chinese balloons were detected at 8:27 a.m., 2:53 p.m., 3:52 p.m., and 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 2) after crossing the median line. The first three were detected 194 km (105 NM), 296 km (160 NM), and 294 (159 NM) southwest of Taichung City's Ching Chuan Kang, while the fourth was spotted 144 km (78 NM) northwest of Keelung.

Their altitudes were 3,600 m (12,000 ft), 5,400 m (18,000 ft), 6,700 m (22,000 ft), and 7,300 (24,000 ft), respectively. The balloons flew in a northeasterly direction, sequentially disappearing at 10:48 a.m., 5:18 p.m., 7:01 p.m., and 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday.

The three balloons detected near Ching Chuan Kang flew over Taiwan. Two balloons disappeared after entering the Pacific Ocean, while one disappeared over the north, central part of the country.

MND spokesperson Sun Li-fang (孫立方) told CNA the military uses joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance means to closely monitor unidentified airborne objects entering Taiwan's airspace, notifies civil aviation units, and ensure flight safety. Sun said, "Simultaneously, depending on the nature, altitude, and potential hazards of the target, appropriate and proportional measures will be taken."

In addition, the MND also said nine People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and four naval ships were tracked around Taiwan from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, including one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber that entered the northeast sector of the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone that crossed the median line in the southwest ADIZ.