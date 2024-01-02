The top 25 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2023 revealed

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2024 - The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 25 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2023. Topping this year’s ranking was Takeda, the leading multinational pharmaceutical company followed Bristol-Myers Squibb. McDonald’s secured the third among the top 25 most performing organizations in Europe.



For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of workplace culture assessment and a global database of over 25 million employees. To be considered for the list, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries in Europe.



In light of the current business environment and talent shortages, Best Places to Work recent research and analysis has identified several critical differentiating factors of leading organizations in Europe, it includes inspiring leadership, talent focus, agility and community engagement. This year, the top 25 companies demonstrated a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion where more than 95% of employees said that individual differences do not affect the way people are treated within their organisations.



The list of the top 25 top workplaces in Europe includes :





Takeda

Bristol Myers Squibb

McDonald's

Servier

Rebeldot

Sodexo

MSD

AlumierMD

Deskbird

Arctic

Dipharma

Teka

Adalvo

Upp Technologies

Faptic Techonology

Meridiam

Olea Medical

Qarnot Computing

Mladvisory

B.Conseil

First Bank

Heptasys

Mēness Aptieka

Konecta Group

Frime



Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.Every year in Europe, the program partners with over 500 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org . Join our community on LinkedIn Hashtag: #BestPlacestoWork

