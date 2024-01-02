COVID tests rolled out at Taiwan’s Taoyuan airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers arriving at Taoyuan International Airport will be given free testing kits ahead of an expected peak of COVID-19 cases in mid-to-late January.

Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) said the testing kits will be provided at the airport starting Wednesday (Jan. 3) as COVID cases rise globally, per CNA. The CDC added there may also be a spike in COVID infections during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The testing kits will be distributed at four points throughout the airport to passengers arriving and departing. The CDC will distribute the tests until after the Lunar New Year, at which point it will decide if it will extend the program or not.

Director of the health ministry’s epidemic center Kuo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said there were 360 new cases of the respiratory disease between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Kuo said 38 died from the disease over the last week, and none had taken the latest vaccine.

The latest Noravax produced vaccine has been available in Taiwan since September, and the CDC is advising those who have not taken it to do so as soon as possible. A new batch of the vaccines arrived in Taiwan on Saturday, and are expected to be made available to the public on Jan. 9.