Oral Irrigator Market Set to Surge with Major Industry Advancements

In-Depth Exploration of the Oral Irrigator Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Oral Irrigator Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Oral Irrigator Market is valued at approximately USD 962.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

An oral irrigator is a dental device that helps in cleansing the mouth by dentists or even at home by using a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental plaque and food debris present between teeth and below the gum line. The growing prevalence of dental caries, increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene, coupled with the increase in health expenditure are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to the World Dental Federation (FDI), in 2019, nearly 3.9 billion persons were affected by dental diseases worldwide with untreated dental caries impacting around 44% of the global population. Thereby, the rising incidences of dental caries are fueling the demand for Oral Irrigators, which is augmenting the market growth. In addition, rising introduction of innovative products, as well as growing disposable income in emerging economies are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, need for battery replacement or recharging are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Oral Irrigator Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising expenditure on health & hygiene products, growing adoption of cutting-edge technology by the leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising inclination towards healthcare, increasing incidences of periodontal disease, as well as rising medical tourism in the area.

Major market players included in this report are:

Colgate-Palmolive

Procter & Gamble

Church & Dwight

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Dr. Fresh

Dentaid

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co.,Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, WATERPIK announced the introduction of its new product WATERPIK SONIC-FUSION® 2.0. The product offers a convenient, compact, and proficient all-in-one brushing and flossing experience.

In September 2020, Oclean- a brand of Huami Corporation declares the launch of world’s smallest smart oral irrigator Oclean W1 on Amazon across the United States valued at USD 79.99.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Countertop

Cordless

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Home

Dentistry

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Oral Irrigator market, including:

What can be expected for the Oral Irrigator market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Oral Irrigator market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Oral Irrigator market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Oral Irrigator by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Oral Irrigator market?

The Key Points Covered in the Table of Contents:

Market Analysis: The research study accurately and reliably forecasts the market share of key segments within the Oral Irrigator Market. This analysis enables industry participants to make strategic investments in the significant growth areas of the Food Container Market.

Regional Growth Analysis: The report covers all major regions and countries relevant to the Oral Irrigator Market. The regional analysis facilitates market players in identifying untapped regional markets, devising unique regional strategies, and comparing the growth patterns across different regions.

Market Forecasts: Purchasers of this report gain access to precise and validated estimations of the overall market size in terms of both value and volume. The study also includes comprehensive forecasts for consumption, production, sales, and other pertinent factors related to the Oral Irrigator Market.

