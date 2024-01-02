Pet Grooming Services Market Analysts Predict Sustained Growth for Key Sectors Through 2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Pet Grooming Services Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Pet Grooming Services Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Pet Grooming Services Market is valued at approximately USD 5.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.09% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Pet grooming services are a type of service that is performed to provide hygienic care and cleaning to a pet. This service helps in enhancing pet appearance and preventing various health issues. Grooming services include bathing, brushing, nail clipping, and other services. Factors such as increasing pet expenditure, growing concerns over zoonosis, coupled with rising pet humanization are acting as catalyzing factors for the market growth across the globe.

As per the Insurance Information Institute, in 2018, the overall spending on the pet industry was recorded as USD 90.5 billion, and the expenditure is constantly growing and reached around USD 123.6 billion in 2021. Therefore, the growing spending on pets is burgeoning the demand for Pet Grooming Services, which is augmenting the market growth globally. Moreover, the rising adoption of subscription-based pet services, as well as the increasing development of pet service offerings are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth across the globe. However, increasing costs for pet care stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pet Grooming Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing spending on pets and rising concerns for pet health & zoonoses. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable income levels of consumers, and the increasing number of pet groomers are bolstering the market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Petsfolio

Pets At Home, Inc.

PetSmart LLC

Wag Labs, Inc.

Pooch Dog SPA

Paradise 4 Paws

PetBacker

Dogtopia Enterprises

Anvis Inc.

Pawz & Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Bubbly Paws- a self-service dog wash and full-service dog grooming salon, introduce their new franchise location in Stuart, Florida. This new facility is the company’s fourth franchise location in the works for Bubbly Paw.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Type of Service:

Massage/Spa & Others

Shear & Trimming

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Our Pet Grooming Services Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

