Posture Correction Market Investment Opportunities Abound in Rapidly Growing

In-Depth Exploration of the Posture Correction Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Posture Correction Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Posture Correction Market is valued at approximately USD 1.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Posture correction is a type of device that is intended to limit spine movement in case of progressive condition fracture. The device further reinstructs the back musculature to aid users develop and sustain a healthier and erect position. This device is primarily designed to keep posture of the body in perfect alignment, upholding the spine’s natural curvature, keeping the neck straight and shoulders analogous with the hips: keep the shoulders back and relaxed. Increasing incidences of spine and back problems, rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing spending on healthcare activities are the primary factors that are bolstering the market demand across the globe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, there were approximately 524 million aged people recorded, which is projected to rise and likely to account for 2 billion by the year 2050. Thereby, the increasing geriatric population acts as a cat6alyzing factor that is surging demand for Posture Correction, which, in turn, augments the market growth during the anticipated years. In addition, increasing investment in technological developments, as well as growing awareness of the benefits of the perfect posture among kids are creating various lucrative prospects for the market over the forthcoming years. However, lack of awareness about posture corrector products and high costs related to R&D activities are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Posture Correction Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising awareness of posture correction, risk of muscular injuries, and increasing investment in healthcare facilities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising inclination towards healthcare, increasing geriatric population, as well as growing incidences of target diseases.

Major market players included in this report are:

BackJoy

Swedish Posture

Acorn International

Upright

Aspen Medical Products, LLC

Evoke Pro

Comfy Brace

ITA-Med Co.

Super Ortho

Ottobock

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Hempvana declared the introduction of its new Straight 8 that is a specially designed simple and comfortable approach to address bad posture. The product is innovated for the shoulders, lower and middle back, and neck, which aids in perfect alignment and promotes muscle memory to maintain good posture.

In November 2021, Ottobock announced the acquisition of suitX- a US-based company with the objective to revolutionize the exoskeleton industry and improves the adoption of exoskeletons, prosthetics, and orthotics globally.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Sitting Support Devices

Kinesiology Tape

Posture Braces

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies & Retail Stores

E-Commerce

By End User:

Kids

Adults

Geriatric

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Posture Correction market, including:

What can be expected for the Posture Correction market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Posture Correction market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Posture Correction market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Posture Correction by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Posture Correction market?

