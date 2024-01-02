Vegan Dessert Market Set to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Vegan Dessert Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032. Ask for Free Sample Report

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Vegan Dessert Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Vegan Dessert Market is valued at approximately USD 3.36 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Vegan Dessert is part of plant-based diet. It has been gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers & millennials due to being environment friendly and containing a high number of nutrients. The rise in the vegan population around the world is one of the major factors driving market growth. According to sentientmedia.org, in the U.S., there has been a 300% increase in the vegan population between 2004 and 2019. Likewise, according to foodrevolution.org, the vegan population in the UK, has increased by 350%, from 2010 to 2020. Furthermore, the total market is also expected to be driven by the growth in adoption of e-commerce as people get more aware of diverse range of products and helps in supplying products to distant areas.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce market in India is projected to increase from USD 46.2 billion in 2020 to USD 188 billion by 2025 and USD 350 billion in 2030. Furthermore, launch of new products with innovative ingredients and growth in awareness among consumers are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, presence of preservatives and chemicals reduces the amount of nutrients which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Vegan Dessert Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to high purchasing power of the consumers and presence of key players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to shifting consumer inclination toward consuming environment-friendly products and increasing health-conscious consumers in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

HP Hood (Planet Oat)

Unilever

Danone S.A.

Cado

Bliss Unlimited, LLC.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Alternative Foods

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc.

BOSH!

Grupo Bimbo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Biscuits/Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Custards & Puddings

Frozen Desserts

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

HoReCa

Online

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Vegan Dessert market, including:

What can be expected for the Vegan Dessert market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Vegan Dessert market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Vegan Dessert market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Vegan Dessert by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Vegan Dessert market?

