Japan Airlines plane bursts into flames at Tokyo Haneda Airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Japan Airlines (JAL) plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening (Jan. 2).

The aircraft, identified as an Airbus A350 servicing Flight 5156, had just arrived at Haneda Airport from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido when the accident happened, reported NHK News. Japan Airlines said the plane appears to have crashed into a Japan coast guard aircraft shortly after landing.

There were 379 people on board the JAL jet, including 367 passengers and 12 crew members. According to the news agency, all passengers and crew have been evacuated.



(X, @mrjeffu image)

As of 6:30 p.m. Tokyo Time, the aircraft appeared to be completely engulfed in flames and the runway was also alight as fire crews struggled to extinguish the fire. All runways at Haneda Airport have been closed since 6 p.m.

The Japan coast guard aircraft that was struck by the JAL plane has been identified as an MA722 fixed-wing aircraft from Haneda Air Base.

Flight 516 departed New Chitose Airport at 4 p.m. and was scheduled to land at Haneda Airport at 5:40 p.m. Based on surveillance camera footage, the flames erupted from the aircraft shortly after it landed on Haneda's Runway C at around 5:47 p.m.