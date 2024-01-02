Schizophrenia Drugs Market Emerging Technologies to Drive Growth Forecast by Top Players

In-Depth Exploration of the Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Schizophrenia Drugs Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. Schizophrenia results in different conditions such as hallucinations, delusions, disordered thinking and behavior, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking and lack of motivation that impairs daily functioning. The rising in prevalence of Schizophrenia and increasing awareness towards mental health as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2022, Schizophrenia affects around 24 million people or 1 in 300 people (0.32%) worldwide. Among adults this rate is 1 in 222 people (0.45%). Furthermore, the market witnessed several strategic initiatives from leading market players including recent product approvals, and partnerships would influence the growth of Global Schizophrenia Drugs market.

For instance, in September 2021, Johnson & Johnson received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its long-acting atypical antipsychotic INVEGA HAFYERA (6-month paliperidone palmitate) drug. This new drug is twice-yearly injectable and intended for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Moreover, in November 2021, London, UK based Sosei Heptares and San Diego, California, USA based Neurocrine Biosciences entered in a Collaboration to Develop Novel Muscarinic Receptor Agonists for Schizophrenia and Other Neuropsychiatric Disorders. Also, growing number of geriatric individuals coupled with increasing incidences of anxiety and depression are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards Schizophrenia and increasing incidences of addiction associated with Schizophrenia drugs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Schizophrenia Drugs Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing incidences of mental disorders and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the healthcare industry and rising geriatric population, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Schizophrenia Drugs Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck KGAA

Minerva Neurosciences

Novartis AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapeutic Class

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Treatment

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

