Tortilla Chips Market Strategic Analysis of Leading Players for Significant Growth by 2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Tortilla Chips Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Tortilla Chips Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Tortilla Chips Market is valued approximately USD 28.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Tortilla Chips is a snack food made from corn tortillas. Corn tortilla are cut into triangle shape and then baked or fried to obtain chips. Tortilla Chips are said to be low in fat and calories than potato chips. These chips are widely made from corn and from wheat also. The growing expansion of global Snack Food Sector and increasing number of working people worldwide as well as recent product announcements from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue of global snack food segment is estimated at USD 506.20 billion, and the market is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 & 2027 to reach to USD 664.10 billion. Moreover, leading market players are working towards different strategic initiatives including new product launches and acquisitions to leverage the growing demand for Tortilla Chips.

For instance, in January 2021, Pennsylvania, USA based Utz Brands Inc. completed the acquisition of Carrollton, Texas, United States based Truco Enterprises for a transaction value of USD 480 billion. Truco Enterprises is a leading seller of tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the brand name ON THE BORDER(“OTB”).

Further, in September 2021, Ontario, Canada based Kazoo Snacks launched new upcycled tortilla chips. The packaging of Kazoo Tortilla Chips is made using 40% upcycled corn germ and the new chips are vegan, kosher, gluten-free and available in three different varieties including restaurant style, bite-sized and lime zest.

Also, growing expansion online sales channels coupled with increasing emergence of quick service restaurants are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, health concern associated with fried products and availability of healthy alternatives such as Kale Chips, Zucchini chips impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Tortilla Chips Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing consumption of tortilla chips and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the quick service restaurants and increasing penetration of online grocery stores in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tortilla Chips Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Frito-Lay, Inc.

Mission Foods

Truco Enterprises LP

Herr’s

Trader Joe’s

GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Target Brands, Inc.

El Milagro, Inc.

Utz Quality Snacks

Brimhall Foods Company, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Tortilla Chips market, including:

What can be expected for the Tortilla Chips market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Tortilla Chips market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Tortilla Chips market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Tortilla Chips by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Tortilla Chips market?

The Key Points Covered in the Table of Contents:

Overview: This section provides a concise summary of the report, offering a high-level understanding of the global Tortilla Chips Market. It serves as an introduction, providing insights into the nature and contents of the research study.

Market Analysis: The research study accurately and reliably forecasts the market share of key segments within the Tortilla Chips Market. This analysis enables industry participants to make strategic investments in the significant growth areas of the Food Container Market.

Analysis of Leading Players’ Strategies: Market participants can utilize this report to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals in the Tortilla Chips Market. It offers an in-depth analysis of the strategies employed by leading players, enabling others to develop effective strategies and stay ahead in the market.

Regional Growth Analysis: The report covers all major regions and countries relevant to the Tortilla Chips Market. The regional analysis facilitates market players in identifying untapped regional markets, devising unique regional strategies, and comparing the growth patterns across different regions.

Market Forecasts: Purchasers of this report gain access to precise and validated estimations of the overall market size in terms of both value and volume. The study also includes comprehensive forecasts for consumption, production, sales, and other pertinent factors related to the Tortilla Chips Market.

