Global Surimi Market Dynamics and Future Trends Top Players Poised for Growth by 2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Surimi Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Surimi Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Surimi Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Surimi is a Fish paste made with inexpensive fishers. It is generally made with combination of Alaskan pollock, sugar and sorbitol. Surimi is said be high in omega 3’s, which promotes weight loss and help fight inflammation. It is also used in preparation of different types of processed food items. The increasing consumption of Sea Food Worldwide and growing number of health-conscious individuals as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – during 2020, the global seafood market was estimated at USD 253 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 336 billion dollars by 2025. Also, growing penetration of Horeca (hotels, Restaurants, Cafes) Chains worldwide and rising consumption of Salads & Assorted snacks would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Surimi Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to rising consumption of Surimi as well as growing number of health consciousness individuals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of seafood as well as increasing penetration of quick service restaurants in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aquamar Inc.

Viciunia Group

Trident Seafoods

Pacific Seafood Group

SeaPak

Glacier Fish Company

Boston Salads & Prepared Foods

Arctic Storm Management Group

OceanFood Sales Ltd.

Maruha Nichiro Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, seafood firm Aquamar Holdings completed acquisition of Shining Ocean based in Washington, USA. Shining Ocean is leading manufacturer of Surimi in North American region.

In June 2022, Pokeworks, announced collaboration with Aquamar, North America based Surimi manufacturer. Through this collaboration both the players would launch a Limited Time Offer (LTO) Spicy, Crunchy Surimi Bowl.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retails

Wet Market

By Source

Alaska Pollock

Pacific Whiting

Silver Carp

Others

By Packaging

Chilled or fresh

Frozen

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Surimi market, including:

What can be expected for the Surimi market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Surimi market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Surimi market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Surimi by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Surimi market?

The Key Points Covered in the Table of Contents:

Overview: This section provides a concise summary of the report, offering a high-level understanding of the global Surimi Market. It serves as an introduction, providing insights into the nature and contents of the research study.

Market Analysis: The research study accurately and reliably forecasts the market share of key segments within the Surimi Market. This analysis enables industry participants to make strategic investments in the significant growth areas of the Food Container Market.

Analysis of Leading Players’ Strategies: Market participants can utilize this report to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals in the Surimi Market. It offers an in-depth analysis of the strategies employed by leading players, enabling others to develop effective strategies and stay ahead in the market.

Regional Growth Analysis: The report covers all major regions and countries relevant to the Surimi Market. The regional analysis facilitates market players in identifying untapped regional markets, devising unique regional strategies, and comparing the growth patterns across different regions.

Market Forecasts: Purchasers of this report gain access to precise and validated estimations of the overall market size in terms of both value and volume. The study also includes comprehensive forecasts for consumption, production, sales, and other pertinent factors related to the Surimi Market.

