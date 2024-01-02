Soybean Meal Market Forecast Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2023 to 2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Soybean Meal Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Soybean Meal Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Soybean Meal Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Soybean meal is used in food and animal feeds, mainly as a protein complement. It is also used as a source of metabolizable energy. The Soybean Meal market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand of soybean meal for domestic animals and rising demand for meal. The market is dominated by Gauri Agro-tech products Pvt ltd, Vippy Industries Ltd, Bonne vie soybean meal, Mukwano group.

Increasing demand of the product in the pharmaceutical industry and strategic initiatives by the private players is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period. according to Statista, the revenue of worldwide pharmaceutical industry, went from USD 1,250 Billion, in the year 2019 and USD 1,265 Billion, in the year 2020 to USD 1,423 Billion, in the year 2021.However, ongoing soyabean fungal disease, globally and unawareness about health benefits of soybean may halt market growth.

The key regions considered for the Global Soybean Meal Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness towards the health benefits that are associated with protein-enriched food and the increasing population of livestock, cattle, ruminants, and other animals. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising soybean meal production.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Gauri agrotech products pvt ltd

Vippy Industries Ltd

Bonne vie soybean meal

Mukwano group

Ghana Nuts Company limited

Granol

Adisseo France S.A.S.

Ajinomoto Co Inc

Archer Daniel Midland

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2021, Nordic Soya expanded its manufacturing plant in Finland. The main objective of this set up was to increase the production and supply of the Soybean production in the country. With this plant-expansion the company will enhance its geographical presence over the globe.

In Dec 2021, Adisseo France S.A.S launched Avant Aquadis: A 100% Safe, Biodegradable and Broad-Spectrum Disinfectant. This disinfectant helps in aquaculture feed. With this launch the company will provide the users with disinfecting solution towards saving the aquafeed.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Animal Feed

Food Industry

Beverage

Healthcare Products

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Soybean Meal market, including:

What can be expected for the Soybean Meal market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Soybean Meal market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Soybean Meal market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Soybean Meal by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Soybean Meal market?

