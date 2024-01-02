Global Sneaker Market Set to Experience Unprecedented Expansion Over Next 7 Years

In-Depth Exploration of the Sneaker Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Sneaker Market.

Global Sneaker Market is valued at approximately USD 131.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Sneakers sometimes also known as trainers, athletic shoes refer to shoes designed to be worn during sports activity as well as physical exercises, but now a days sneakers are widely used as casual wear shoes. Sneakers are generally made from synthetic fabric with rubber soles. The application of rubber soles makes sneaker lightweight and noise free as compared to other heard sole-based shoes. Consumers aged between 15 to 34 are major users of Sneaker Shoes. The growing expansion of global footwear industry and increasing penetration of e-commerce channels as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors driving the market growth.

According to Statista – as of 2020, the revenue of global footwear industry is estimated at USD 381.90 billion, and the market revenue is protected to witness CAGR of 5.88% between 2022 & 2027 to reach USD 508.18 billion by 2027. Also, rising emergence of private label footwear brands and growing penetration of social media channels in developing regions are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for market growth during the forecast period. However, rising concerns over environmental degradation as well as stringent government regulations towards rising pollution levels would impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sneaker Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to factors such as presence of leading market players as well as increasing inclination of teenage population towards sneaker shoes in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of e-commerce platforms as well as growing emergence of low-cost private label footwear brands in the region would offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Under Armour Inc.

Puma

Reebok

Hanesbrands Inc.

Champion

New Balance

Converse

Benetton Group S.r.l.

Recent Developments in the Market:

New Product Launch: In August 2022, France based fashion house Louis Vuitton rolled out a new sustainable unisex sneaker. These new sneakers are made from 90 percent recycled and organic materials. In addition, the sole is made from 94 percent recycled polyurethane, and the upper part is made from recycled polyester and a corn-based plastic material. This new launch is intended to strengthen the sustainable sneakers offering of the company.

Acquisition, In June 2022, Italy based ABL Group, a leader in Bags & Luggage products acquired 80% stake in sneaker brands Tonakai. This acquisition would enable the company to expand its portfolio of Sneakers in Europe and other international Markets.

Acquisition, In December 2021, Nike announced acquisition of maker of NFT’s Sneakers for Metaverse named RTFKT Inc. This acquisition intended to extend Nike’s digital footprint and to influence the growth of its NFT Projects.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Low-Top Sneakers

Mid-Top Sneakers

High-Top Sneakers

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

By Price Point

Luxury

Economic

By Category

Private Label

Branded

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Brand Outlets

E-commerce

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

