Natural Flavors and Fragrances Market Expected to Reach New Heights From 2023 to 2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Natural Flavors and Fragrances Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2023 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Natural Flavors and Fragrances Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Natural Flavors And Fragrances Market is valued at approximately USD 9.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Natural flavors and fragrances naturally derive their aroma or flavor chemicals from plant or animal sources, such as fruits, roots, leaves, spices, fish, meat, herbs, buds, or bark that are fermented distilled, or extracted. These are obtained by mixing and blending natural ingredients. The surging demand for natural flavors in the food & beverage sector, growth of the cosmetic, and pharmaceuticals industry, coupled with increasing disposable income are the primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, in 2017, the market size of the Indian cosmetics industry was estimated to value around USD 11.16 billion, which is expected to reach nearly USD 20 billion by 2025. Accordingly, the growth of the cosmetic industry is exhibiting a positive influence on the market because of the rising inclination towards natural products. In addition, the introduction of novel technologies, as well as increasing demand for naturally derived products are presenting various growth prospects to the market in the forecasting years. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Natural Flavors And Fragrances Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing awareness regarding less sodium intake, rising demand for essential oils, and growing popularity of ethnic cuisines. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in demand for premium healthcare products, availability of low-cost labor and raw materials, along with rising investments in R&D facilities are bolstering the regional market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd.

DOHLER GmbH

Blue Pacific Flavours, Inc.

Stringer Flavours Ltd.

BIOLANDES

Young Living Essential Oils, LC

Falcon

BASF SE

Symrise

Firmenich SA

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Givaudan introduced its “PrimeLock+” technology that replicates fat cells of animals with encapsulated coconut oil. The objective of this innovation is to assist consumers to achieve the feel and flavor of meat in an offering encapsulated flavors to reduce high-fat content as vegan-friendly solution that also enhances the juiciness of plant-based products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Essential Oils

Oleoresins

Dried Crops

Herbal Extracts

Others

By Technology:

Fermentation

Extraction

Distillation

Others

By Application:

Flavors

Fragrances

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

