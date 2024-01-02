Central Election Commissions warns against sharing of election poll data

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Election Commission (CEC) has reminded the public that no election polls can be shared or discussed between midnight on Wednesday (Jan. 3) and the end of election day, Jan. 13.

Regardless of how it is shared, any dissemination, reporting, distribution, commentary, or citation of opinion poll data related to the candidates or the presidential race within 10 days of election day will face fines ranging between NT$100,000 (US$3,244) and NT$1 million, the CEC said in a Facebook post. This includes online forums, community bulletin boards, or using loudspeakers for public announcements, it said.

If the violators are political parties, candidates, their employees, agents, or affiliates, fines will escalate to between NT$200,000 and NT$2 million, per CEC.

The commission also warned of a surge of internet rumors and misleading information related to the election. It urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation.

The presidential candidates recently held the only televised debate on Dec. 30, while the vice presidential candidates held a debate on Jan. 1.