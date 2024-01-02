Ukraine updates: Russia launches missiles at Kyiv, explosions heard

Multiple Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv on Tuesday, the Ukrainian officials said.

"Kyiv — stay in shelters. Many missiles heading in your direction," the air force said on Telegram.

According to the AFP news agency, 10 loud explosions were heard in Kyiv in the morning, after nationwide air alerts were raised due to a threat from Russian bombers.

The air force reported that Russia deployed Kinzhal missiles, aimed at the capital.

Fragments of intercepted rockets fell on some residential areas in Kyiv, the military administration said. Missiles also struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, January 2:

Zelenskyy says Russia suffering heavy losses, not winning war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the notion that Moscow is winning the war is wrong in light of heavy losses Russian forces are facing.

In an interview with The Economist magazine, Zelenskyy said, "Thousands, thousands of killed Russian soldiers, nobody even took them away." He was referring to the fighting around the eastern town of Avdiivka.

While the Ukrainian president provided no evidence to prove his claim, Western analysts concur with the view that Russian losses far outweigh its minor gains in Ukraine.

Russia did not respond to Zelenskyy's claims. But earlier, Russian officials said that the West overestimates its losses and underplays Ukrainian death tolls.

The Ukrainian president conceded that his counteroffensive launched in mid-2023 may not have succeeded as intended, but he hailed Ukrainian efforts to counter Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports by exporting grain through a new route.

Zelenskyy said more needed to be done by the world to defend Ukraine, noting waning enthusiasm 22 months into the conflict. He said if Kyiv were to fall to Russia, Moscow would be encouraged to move against other countries.

"Putin feels weakness like an animal, because he is an animal. He senses blood, he senses his strength," Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv attacked by Russian drones, Ukrainian officials say

Russian drones attacked Kyiv early on Tuesday as Ukraine's air force scrambled to its defense, officials said.

The debris from one of the drones sparked a fire at a residential building in Desnianskyi, the capital's most populous district, Ukrainian officials added.

There were also air alerts active in multiple other regions, including Chernigiv, Cherkasy, Mykolayiv, Kherson.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that loud explosions heard across the city were the air defense systems countering the Russian drones.

Serhiy Popko, Kyiv's military administration chief, announced on Telegram that emergency services were sent to the Holosiivskyi district on the Dnipro's west bank. He added that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Ukrainian air force also reported that nine Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken off from a northern base.

The last time Ukraine reported Tupolev Tu-95s bombers flying was on December 29, when Russian strikes across the country left 39 people dead.

