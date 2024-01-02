Taiwan signs maintenance agreement with US for RIM-66 Standard missiles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A deal to carry out maintenance services for Taiwan’s RIM-66 Standard missiles has been finalized with the U.S., the Taiwan government confirmed Tuesday (Jan. 2).

Taiwan's military representative office in the US and the American Institute in Taiwan signed a contract to begin depot-level repairs for the missiles totaling NT$694.29 million (US$22.55 million), Liberty Times reported.

The four-year plan aims to enhance the performance of the missiles. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Currently, Taiwan’s Keelung-class destroyers, Cheng Kung-class frigates, Panshi-class fast combat support ship, and Chi Yang-class frigates are all armed with Standard I and II missiles for their air defense needs.

The Keelung-class destroyers can each carry up to 68 Standard II missiles, which have a range of 160 kilometers and a speed of Mach 3.5. The Cheng Kung-class and Chih Yang-class frigates carry 40 and 10 Standard I missiles, respectively, which have a range of about 46 km and a speed of Mach 3.5.

The Panshi-class fast combat support ship also uses Standard I missiles, but its carrying capacity has not been publicly disclosed.