Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan signs maintenance agreement with US for RIM-66 Standard missiles

4-year repair plan will enhance missile performance

  192
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/02 14:44
RIM-66 Standard 2 missile. 

RIM-66 Standard 2 missile.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A deal to carry out maintenance services for Taiwan’s RIM-66 Standard missiles has been finalized with the U.S., the Taiwan government confirmed Tuesday (Jan. 2).

Taiwan's military representative office in the US and the American Institute in Taiwan signed a contract to begin depot-level repairs for the missiles totaling NT$694.29 million (US$22.55 million), Liberty Times reported.

The four-year plan aims to enhance the performance of the missiles. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Currently, Taiwan’s Keelung-class destroyers, Cheng Kung-class frigates, Panshi-class fast combat support ship, and Chi Yang-class frigates are all armed with Standard I and II missiles for their air defense needs.

The Keelung-class destroyers can each carry up to 68 Standard II missiles, which have a range of 160 kilometers and a speed of Mach 3.5. The Cheng Kung-class and Chih Yang-class frigates carry 40 and 10 Standard I missiles, respectively, which have a range of about 46 km and a speed of Mach 3.5.

The Panshi-class fast combat support ship also uses Standard I missiles, but its carrying capacity has not been publicly disclosed.
Taiwan military
RIM-66 Standard missiles
AIT
Taiwan Navy
Standard I missile
Standard II missile
air defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Ko slams Lai's remarks on Taiwan independence and ROC constitution
Ko slams Lai's remarks on Taiwan independence and ROC constitution
2023/12/31 20:47
Taiwan tracks 1 satellite launch, 7 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships
Taiwan tracks 1 satellite launch, 7 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships
2023/12/30 15:10
Taiwan upgrading Kang Ding-class frigates
Taiwan upgrading Kang Ding-class frigates
2023/12/28 11:32
Over 5,000 Taiwanese servicemembers to remain on duty on election day
Over 5,000 Taiwanese servicemembers to remain on duty on election day
2023/12/26 16:22
Former AIT Chair Richard Bush sees shifts by Lai and KMT on China
Former AIT Chair Richard Bush sees shifts by Lai and KMT on China
2023/12/20 14:02